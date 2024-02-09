Prosecutor says Elyria police were justified in November shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Dramatic police dash and body camera videos were key pieces of evidence in a newly completed investigation of a non-lethal shooting last year by officers in Elyria of a suspect who used two high-performance cars in an attempt to get away.

The Lorain County prosecutor has concluded that the man used each car as a weapon and gave police no choice but to open fire.

The violent series of events was set into motion on Nov. 5 at 2:30 a.m., when an Elyria police officer pulled into a gas station to investigate what he felt was a car being operated recklessly.

As the officer approached the red Dodge Charger, that was left running, the driver, identified as Dorian Williams returned, got in the passenger door and then slid over to the driver’s seat.

Video from the officer’s dash camera shows how he attempted to keep Williams from leaving, but the 27-year-old hit the gas and sped away.

The officer ran to his cruiser and tried to chase after the car, but Williams accelerated to more than 120 mph, and when he reached the dead end of Abbe Road, his car smashed into a house on Chestnut Ridge.

Dennis Campanalie, 65, and his wife were in bed when Williams slammed into their home.

It was fourth time their house has been hit and Capanalie says this time, he and his wife were saved by large boulders they had placed in their front yard.

“He would have cut the house in half and the boulders more or less jerked his car and he went sideways into the house,” Campanalie said.

Investigators say Williams bailed out of his wrecked car, ran to his girlfriend’s home nearby and got into a second Dodge Charger parked in the garage.

Body camera video shows police surrounding the house. That’s when authorities say Williams began revving his engine, hit the gas and smashed through the garage door, headed straight toward police.

One officer is heard on the video shouting, “he’s going to punch it, clear the driveway now!”

As Williams drove toward them, four officers opened fire on the Charger, but he kept going and as he drove across the lawn, another officer fired at the car.

Williams only stopped because the car crashed into a pile of rocks.

The 27-year-old was arrested and treated for a single wound to the forearm.

Investigators say guns and ammunition were found in both of his cars.

After reviewing the video and statements from the officers and witnesses, Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson announced on Thursday that the use of force by Elyria police was reasonable and justified.

According to the prosecutor’s report, “each time an officer fired his service rifle or other weapon at Dorian Williams, it was in response to Williams using an automobile as a deadly weapon against them.”

Campanelie, who decided that he and his wife could no longer in their home of 30 years, says Williams is responsible for everything that happened that night and must be held accountable.

“It’s like, what the hell were you thinking? What were you thinking? You weren’t thinking, you were just reacting to one situation after another,” he said.

Williams has recovered from the gunshot wound. He is facing charges that include assault on a police officer, having weapons under disability, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Court records indicate that Williams was released from the Lorain County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond, but he is under home arrest with GPS monitoring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.