Prosecutor says fatal Peoria shooting occurred 'over a dice game'

A deadly shooting in Peoria happened "over a dice game," according to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.

Demetrious E. Davis, 25, of Peoria, died in the shooting on July 6 and another person was injured. Ronnie Simmons, 21, of Peoria, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to a witness, Simmons had been losing at a dice game and needed to get more money multiple times while playing. When Simmons returned the last time, the victims were preparing to leave. Simmons then attempted to rob them with a gun, prosecutors said. He shot Davis first, and when the other person tried to take the gun, he was also shot. Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

More: Peoria man has been identified as the victim of deadly shooting

Simmons was taken into custody at a house on NE Madison and a handgun was also recovered from the residence, the State's Attorney's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Deadly Peoria shooting happened because of a dice game, prosecutor says