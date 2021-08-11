Prosecutor says man admitted to killing officer during Chicago traffic stop

In The Know

TikTokers and parents Sergio (@thesergiomancera) and Kaitlyn Mancera (@mancerakaitlyn) shared a video of their baby boy who couldn’t wait for the hospital... and chose to make his entrance in a gas station bathroom. The clip begins moments after the birth of their son. An exhausted Kaitlyn stands holding her newborn in the gas station’s bathroom. The fresh baby boy is snugly wrapped in a blue towel and looks pink and healthy. At the same time, a security guard tends to the scene, presumably calling for backup in addition to escorting other patrons out of the bathroom. Some bewildered staff tried to sneak a picture of the remarkable sight, prompting some viewers to express their displeasure. Others were generally amazed by Kaitlyn as well as the strength of all moms out there. “Your wife is a rock star! You can see she’s in pain but just breezing through it,” commented one user