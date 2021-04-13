Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

REBECCA BOONE
·4 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho jailers watched as a mentally ill man starved to death, according to a newly released investigatory report, but a prosecutor says there isn’t enough evidence to justify criminal charges in the case.

Lance Quick, 40, was a home inspector in the grip of a manic episode when he was taken to the Bannock County Jail for processing on Dec. 8, 2018. Quick, like millions of other Americans, had bipolar disorder -- a common but serious mental illness that causes periods of depression and periods of manic behavior that can sometimes turn into psychotic episodes.

Less than a week later -- after his physical and mental health visibly deteriorated -- Quick died of dehydration and starvation, according to a coroner’s report.

“There is no individual who is solely responsible for Mr. Quick’s death,” Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh wrote in a letter to the Idaho Attorney General’s office released Monday night.

Rather, McHugh said, communication about Quick’s condition between jail staffers was shoddy, jail commanders were out of town for a conference and jail policies about medical evaluations weren’t followed. Reading the investigation reports on Quick’s mental and physical deterioration and watching video footage from the jail was “extremely difficult,” McHugh said.

“Please do not construe my decisions to be an endorsement of what happened in this case,” McHugh wrote. “A man with compromised mental capacity died while in the care of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office .... My condolences go out to the friends and family of Lance Quick.”

The 47-page investigation report from the Idaho Attorney General’s office is harrowing. It describes Quick, somewhat incoherent and denied access to the medications that treated his bipolar disorder, refusing food or at times rubbing it on his body rather than eating it.

Quick was initially arrested in Pocatello on a Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The responding officer didn't think Quick was drunk, but perhaps on drugs of some sort. Quick was actually experiencing a manic episode, and the episode worsened as he spent the weekend in jail without his medication.

Quick's friends and family members reportedly contacted the jail to let staffers know that he was experiencing a mental health crisis, apparently to no avail. By Monday, Quick's court appearance had been cancelled — presumably because he was too incoherent to attend — and so no bond was set, leaving his family with no way to bail him out.

The Attorney General's investigation found that some of the jail staffers' interactions with Quick weren't documented, but the evidence captured in documents and security videos is alarming. At one point, Quick rubbed food on his body rather than eating it, and at other points he seemed incapable of understanding how to eat or drink. Quick was held in a cell that had a hole in the floor instead of a toilet, and at times dumped his food and clothes in the hole. Excrement was strewn throughout the cell, according to the report.

At one point, a nurse tried to examine Quick and wrote in her notes that he was acting incoherently. She later told investigators that she figured Quick was taken to a hospital after her assessment, and she didn't do any additional checks on him during his time at the jail.

Meanwhile, Quick was moving more slowly and parts of his body were increasingly turning red, like a sunburn, and then purple, according to the report. That type of spreading discoloration can be a sign of organ failure, the investigator wrote. Quick died the Friday after his arrest.

Then-Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, who has since retired, claimed the jail staffers didn't realize Quick wasn't eating and so didn't recognize the risk of starvation and dehydration.

“It's not supposed to happen at all but in my mind, I believe that based on what we knew at the time that this was a mental health issue,” Nielsen told investigators. “In talking with the detention officers, they fed him three times a day. He turned out an empty tray and it wasn't until we saw the videos that he was dumping it down the toilet ... that was a weakness on our part, I'll say that."

Quick's family sued the Bannock County Sheriff's Office for the actions that led to Quick's death, and last year the county paid $2.1 million to settle the lawsuit.

Recommended Stories

  • Bloody trail at senior living center leads to dead woman’s neighbor, Louisiana cops say

    The 67-year-old victim was found “covered in blood” in her apartment, police said.

  • Biden to Pick Former New Orleans Prosecutor to Lead Justice Department’s Criminal Division

    The White House will nominate Kenneth Polite, who served as U.S. attorney in New Orleans under President Obama, to serve as the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global deaths from COVID-19 climb toward 3 million, as U.S. death toll tops 562,000

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 136.1 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, as the death toll climbed to 2,937,730. The U.S. leads the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 31.2 million cases, or about 23% of the global total, while the 562,066 death toll made of about 19% of the total. On Sunday, the U.S. added at least 48,147 new cases and 296 new deaths, according to a New York Times tracker, although those numbers are likely under-reported given reduced staffing at hospitals at weekends. The U.S. has averaged 69,632 cases per day, up 11% from the average two weeks ago. The rise in new cases comes despite the continued increase in vaccinations. More than 187.0 million doses have been administered and more than 119.2 million Americans -- 35.9% of the total population -- have received at least one dose, with more than 72.6 million people, or 21.9% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Outside of the U.S., Brazil is second globally in cases at 13.53 million and also second with a death toll of 353,137. India is third worldwide in cases with 13.48 million and fourth in deaths at 170,179. Mexico is third by deaths at 209,338 and 14th highest by cases at 2.3 million. The U.K. has 4.38 million cases and 127,331 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

  • Man charged with murder in case of Kristin Smart, college student who disappeared in 1996

    Paul Flores, who was with the college student the night she disappeared 25 years ago, was arrested in Southern California on Tuesday.

  • Student athlete sues Madison Southern High School over ‘systematic harassment,’ racism

    A student athlete has filed a lawsuit against Madison Southern High School alleging ongoing racism and a racially hostile environment, and this is not the first lawsuit making such allegations against the school.

  • At this North Texas elementary school, numbers are adding up to smashing math success

    Comanche Springs, in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw district, ranks third in the state in a specialized online math program.

  • More Young Adults Are Being Hospitalized with COVID as Faster-Spreading Strains Dominate

    Meanwhile, hospitalizations are down in the elderly with a large portion of that age group now vaccinated against COVID-19

  • 'Your dad was a hero': Biden, congressional leaders pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

    Officer William Evans, who was killed in a car-ramming attack earlier this month, was honored in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • ‘Gorilla hail’ pounded parts of Texas. See photos and video from the powerful storm

    Images shared online show just how big some of the hailstones were.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in vaccine deliveries to the EU. * Belgium will continue vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson jab for the moment, while the Dutch medicines regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks.

  • Columbia man who doused ex with gas and set her on fire gets 70 years in prison

    The man was sentenced to 30 years on the attempted murder charge and 40 years on the arson charge, to be served consecutively.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • 'Liar's dividend': The more we learn about deepfakes, the more dangerous they become

    "If anything can be faked, including videos, then everything can be denied," deepfake expert Nina Shick told Insider.

  • Minnesota Police Chief Resigns After Daunte Wright's Killing

    Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon's resignation was announced with the resignation of Officer Kim Potter.

  • I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J's shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country. Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J’s single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare. “It’s less than one in a million," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

  • Met Police officer jailed for breaking black man’s knee in ‘clear case of racial profiling’

    Victim, Carl Abrahams, tells court his children remain scared of police and ‘fear they will be targeted because of the colour of their skin’

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • IRS chief expects new child payments to start this summer

    It's a strain, but the head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. In testimony at a Senate hearing, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal in place for the child tax credit. “We have to create a new structure,” Rettig said, adding that the tax-collecting IRS is “not historically” a benefits agency.

  • Schwab Accidentally Puts $1.2 Million Into Customer’s Fidelity Account

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not quite the nearly $1 billion blunder that Citigroup Inc. made last summer, but Charles Schwab Corp. said it accidentally sent more than $1 million to the Fidelity Brokerage Services account of a woman in Louisiana.Schwab blamed an “issue created by a software enhancement” for erroneously transferring $1.2 million in February to the Fidelity account of Kelyn Spadoni, rather than the $82.56 she had requested, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in New Orleans last month. When the company realized the mistake and attempted to take the money back, it was gone and Spadoni wasn’t answering her phone, the bank said.After a month of failed attempts to recover the cash, Schwab filed a criminal complaint on April 6, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Captain Jason Rivarde said. Spadoni, 33, was arrested the next day in Harvey, Louisiana, on charges of bank fraud, theft and illegal transmission of monetary funds, he said. She’d transferred about $350,000 into another account and used it to buy a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sport-utility vehicle and a home, Rivarde said.“The vast majority of the missing money has been recovered at this point by the seizure of the vehicle and the reversal of the house sale,” Rivarde said.Spadoni was fired from her job as a 911 dispatcher in the parish, Rivarde said. She was released April 8 on a bail bond, court records show.Schwab didn’t respond to an email and phone call. A message left for Spadoni at a number listed for her wasn’t returned.Schwab’s mistake is among the technical blunders -- such as misplaced decimal points and “fat finger” errors -- that financial firms dread. But it’s a trifle compared to the goof by Citigroup last summer. The bank meant to make an interest payment to Revlon Inc. lenders and instead wired them the principal, too, totaling $900 million. A judge later ruled many of the lenders could keep the money, though that decision is on appeal.But Citigroup’s misadventure pales in comparison the error made in 2018 by Deutsche Bank AG, which inadvertently transferred 28 billion euros ($33.4 billion) to one of its outside accounts.The Schwab story was originally reported by nola.com and WVUE-TV.The case is Charles Schwab v. Spadoni, 21-cv-635, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana (New Orleans).(Updates with comment from law enforcement in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.