Prosecutor will seek financial restitution in Evansville contractor fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. —The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office is seeking financial restitution for the victim of a home improvement fraud allegedly committed by Matthew S. Gates and Elite Construction Systems.

Gates also has pending criminal cases in Warrick County and Daviess County, Kentucky on similar charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Elite Construction Systems was hired in January 2021 to build a deck and covered porch at a home on Darmstadt Road. Gates signed into a contract with the customer, received a down payment of $9,600, but then never showed up to do the work, investigators said.

In a claim filed this week, the state will seek restitution totaling $9,600 for the victim, according to Jess Powers, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Gates, 45, was arrested Feb. 20 and had an initial hearing five days later, when he posted a $10,000 bond. A bench warrant was issued for Gates so that he could be extradited to Daviess County, Kentucky, where he's charged with a slew of crimes, including misdemeanor theft for allegedly writing cold checks and for "deceptive business practices."

He's currently lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center, jail logs show, and he has a court date in that county on May 2. A message was left seeking comment from the Daviess County District Attorney's Office.

Court records show that, since 2020, Gates is listed as a defendant in 11 cases filed as civil collections or small claims in Indiana. In 2009, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department in Florida arrested him on charges of grand theft and organized fraud after three Jacksonville homeowners paid thousands of dollars for roofing work that was never done.

Gates is also facing a charge of home improvement fraud in Warrick County for allegedly bilking a Newburgh couple out of nearly $30,000. His initial hearing in that case is set for March 14 in Warrick Superior Court.

