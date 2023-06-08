Prosecutor seeking death penalty for Leavenworth father accused of killing sons

A 43-year-old father accused of shooting his two sons to death and fleeing to Oklahoma in 2020 could face the death penalty if he is convicted in Leavenworth County.

Donald Ray Jackson Jr., of Leavenworth, appeared in Leavenworth County District Court on Wednesday and stood silent for his arraignment hearing. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement Wednesday his office would pursue the maximum punishment for Jackson. Prosecutors also said the court process could stretch on for years as Jackson’s defense counsel has signaled they may not be ready to face a jury until 2025.

Jackson has been held without bond in the Leavenworth County jail since November 2020. He is accused of shooting his sons to death in his rural Leavenworth County home and fleeing the state with his two daughters.

The boys — 12-year-old Austin and 14-year-old Logan — were found on Oct. 24, 2020, after one did not show up for soccer practice.

The discovery of the boys led to Amber Alerts being issued in multiple states once authorities learned their younger sisters, ages 3 and 7, were missing.

Jackson and the missing girls were found hours later in Beckham County, Oklahoma. The girls were in the car with Jackson, who was arrested.

Police also found a .40-caliber handgun that was believed to be the murder weapon.

Death penalty cases are rare in Kansas — as are executions. The state has not executed a death row inmate since 1965, according to the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.