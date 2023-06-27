Prosecutor seeks death penalty for Kohberger

Jun. 27—Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson on Monday made it official that he is seeking the death penalty for the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is accused of stabbing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

According to Idaho code, at least one "statutory aggravating circumstance" must be found to exist beyond a reasonable doubt before a death sentence is imposed.

In a court document filed Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court, Thompson listed the statutory aggravating circumstances he believes apply to the Kohberger case.

Among them, multiple murders were committed and the act was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

The defendant "exhibited utter disregard for human life" and the murder "was committed in the perpetration of, or attempt to perpetrate, arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping or mayhem and the defendant killed, intended a killing, or acted with reckless indifference to human life."

Also, the defendant showed "a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society."

This is not the first time Thompson has sought the death penalty in a murder case. He sought the death penalty for Dale Shackelford, who killed Donna Fontaine and her boyfriend, Fred Palahniuk, in 1999 in Kendrick.

Shackelford was later resentenced to two life sentences in 2011 following the U.S. Supreme Court decision that only juries, not judges, can determine if a defendant should receive the death penalty.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled for Oct. 2. A hearing will be held today to discuss requests from Kohberger's attorneys to disclose more evidence, including a record of the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment in May. Kohberger plans to contest his indictment.

Latah County District Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf during the suspect's arraignment hearing after the suspect chose to stand silent instead of entering his own plea.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.