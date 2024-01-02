Prosecutor seeks jail time for ex-Scituate school official accused of stealing from aunt

SCITUATE − A plea deal including jail time could be imminent for former Scituate School Committee member Michael Long, 39, who is accused of stealing money from an elderly relative.

In a sentence recommendation filed Dec. 21, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane proposed a jail sentence of one to two years and three years of probation.

"If defendant is going to change (his not guilty) plea, hearing for change of plea will be held (Jan. 12)," an entry in the case docket states.

Former Scituate School Committee member Michael Long.

Long was on the Scituate School Committee for 11 years and resigned in February after his arrest. He was indicted in May.

He is accused of stealing about $30,000 from his 77-year-old great-aunt by making unauthorized withdrawals from her bank accounts.

Long lives with his wife and children rent free at the aunt’s Scituate home, according to court documents.

When detectives confronted Long with evidence, including surveillance footage, he signed a handwritten confession, according to Scituate police documents.

In the statement, Long confessed to using the aunt’s ATM card without permission from June 2022 through January 2023 “to support my immediate family and transactions that needed to occur."

Purchases included a 2022 family trip to Disney World, four new tires for Long’s 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and dental care, police said.

Long could face up to 20 years in prison

Long was charged with forgery, misuse of a credit card and two counts of larceny from a person 65 or older. According to the sentence recommendation, the maximum penalty for these combined charges would be 20 years in prison.

Zane proposed a plea agreement of one to two years in jail for the larceny charges, to be served concurrently, and three years of probation for misuse of a credit card. He offered to dismiss the forgery charge in exchange for the guilty plea.

The recommendation notes Long’s lack of a criminal record, his role on the school committee and his employment in the financial sector. It also acknowledges that Long’s great-aunt has consistently called for all charges to be dismissed.

Aggravating factors

Zane wrote that the aunt’s continued generosity toward Long and his family aggravates an already serious breach of familial trust.

At Long's arraignment in Hingham District Court, a judge ordered him to stay away from his aunt. Instead of asking Long and his family to leave her Scituate home, the aunt moved to New York, which Zane said was a significant burden.

“She had to endure a four-hour commute back to Massachusetts for several medical appointments,” he wrote.

Zane said a more serious aggravating factor was Long’s posing as his aunt’s confidant and protector as she tried to discover why her teacher’s pension and Social Security deposits were repeatedly being drained from her bank accounts.

“Throughout this ordeal, (Long) falsely portrayed himself as (his aunt’s) steadfast ally, pledging to contact financial institutions and vowing to uncover the supposed 'hacker,' all while being the actual perpetrator,” Zane wrote.

Long persisted in the deception even when seeing the emotional impact it was having on his great-aunt, Zane said.

Citing a bank manager's testimony, court documents say that when the aunt began to cry in the manager's office, Long stood by and claimed he'd do anything to help, giving the manager his personal telephone number and asking him to be in touch with updates.

Zane said Long continued to conceal his crime after his great-aunt reported the theft to police, allowing a costly and time-consuming investigation to strain police resources.

“Had the defendant chosen to admit his guilt earlier, (resources) could have been redirected toward other important cases,” he wrote.

Long's defense lawyer, John P. McLaughlin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a potential change of plea.

