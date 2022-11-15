Prosecutor seeks life without parole for Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley

If prosecutors have their way, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing four students at Oxford High School and injuring seven others in a mass shooting last fall that terrorized a community that is still struggling to recover.

In a court filing Tuesday, the Oakland County Prosecutor's office sought a life sentence with no chance for parole for Crumbley, who pleaded guilty last month to all the crimes he was charged with, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

Crumbley's lawyers were not readily available for comment. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February, though because he is a teenager, he is entitled to a hearing to address a possible shorter sentence.

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty for his role in the school shooting that occurred on November 30, 2021, during a his appearance at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, October 24, 2022.

'I have fully mentally lost it'

The sentencing recommendation comes three weeks after Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 counts, admitting that he shot up his school using a gun his parents bought for him and that he intended to cause panic and fear — just as he penned in his journal.

"I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan's history. I have fully mentally lost it," Crumbley wrote in a journal that was found in his backpack on the morning of the shooting.

Crumbley took responsibility for the murders of his classmates, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, and the injuries he caused to seven others who were struck by his bullets.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter for — prosecutors allege — ignoring a son with mental health issues and buying him a gun instead of getting him medical help.

