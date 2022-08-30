Prosecutor seeks to have man accused of Valley Cemetery rape declared sexually violent predator

Aug. 30—A Hillsborough County prosecutor has taken the rare step of trying to have a man accused of a Valley Cemetery rape declared a sexually violent predator, a move that would have him likely confined to a psychiatric facility for years.

The move comes as officials face a Sept. 28 deadline for having Amuri Diole, 29, committed to a treatment facility or freed from the Valley Street jail.

He has already escaped criminal prosecution for a brutal rape that took place in April 2021 at the Valley Cemetery in Manchester. The victim told police she endured a two-hour attack that included sexual assaults, a knife at her throat, and her head getting bashed against granite pillars.

On July 1, a Superior Court judge found Diole incompetent to stand trial on charges of rape, assault and threatening stemming from the attack.

That ruling triggered the 90-day deadline to have Diole freed or committed to a psychiatric facility.

One of the means to have Diole committed — the sexually violent predator hearing — surfaced Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Judge Diane Nicolosi scheduled a two-day, trial-like hearing for Sept. 20 and 21 on the petition.

Such a trial would focus on the facts of the case and likely involve testimony from the victim, police and any other witnesses. If found to be a predator, he would face a team of mental health experts, which would determine his future commitment.

Prosecutors usually seek to have people declared sexually violent predators when they are nearing the end of a prison sentence and are about to be freed. But state law allows prosecutors to bring the action against defendants declared incompetent, such as this case.

Diole's public defenders said the trial of an incompetent defendant as a sexually violent predator would be rare. They noted that Hillsborough County prosecutor Shawn Sweeney is also trying to have Diole committed through Probate Court, a secret proceeding that is not open to the public.

"No one ever proceeded this way because the Probate procedure is so much easier," said public defender Kimberly Kossick.

Sweeney acknowledged pursuing two strategies to have Diole committed.

"In this particular case, I'll go any route I can," Sweeney told reporters after the hearing.

Diole is already familiar with incompetency and commitment.

In January 2021, a Nashua judge ruled Diole incompetent to stand trial on assault charges from 2018. The calendar started running on the 90-day deadline for commitment, and the Hillsborough County Attorney failed to do so.

Diole was released from the Valley Street jail in April 2021. Homeless, he moved across the street to the Valley Cemetery and within days was arrested on the rape charges.

As of Tuesday morning, the entire sexual predator case, a civil case, was sealed. But during the hearing, Nicolosi unsealed Sweeney's initial petition and had copies made available for reporters.

She said she will release the entire file in 10 days unless Diole's lawyers file objections. She also invited the Union Leader Corp. to intervene in the case if the newspaper wants access to the upcoming trial.

First Amendment expert and lawyer Gregory V. Sullivan, who represents the Union Leader, said he plans to do so.

Experts have been divided over whether Diole is competent or not. Prosecution experts have equated his hostility to an effort to prevent probing questions. His reported hallucinations were on account of historic drug use and could be controlled through treatment, prosecution experts say.

But defense experts said his rational thinking was impaired due to chronic homelessness, trauma, unemployment, lack of family supports and drug use.