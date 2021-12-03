Prosecutor seeks manslaughter charges against parents of Oxford school shooting suspect

Prosecutors are seeking charges against the parents of a teen accused of gunning down his classmates at Oxford High School earlier this week, according to court records filed Friday.

Online records for 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills show four counts of involuntary manslaughter are being sought against both James and Jennifer Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley appear via video for the arraignment of their son on December 1, 2021.

Authorities have said their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, brought a gun to school on Tuesday and methodically fired at fleeing students. Four were killed and seven others injured in the rampage.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard previously said Crumbley's father had purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 gun used in the shooting just days earlier. He has also said Crumbley and his parents met with school administrators the day before and day of the shooting to talk about the teen's behavior.

Ethan Crumbley was charged Wednesday as an adult with terrorism and multiple counts of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and gun crimes and could face up to life in prison.

In this screen capture from the video feed, Ethan Crumbley participates in his arraignment remotely on December 1, 2021.

The high school sophomore is accused of killing four students — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 — and injuring seven others during the mass shooting.

During Ethan Crumbley's arraignment on Wednesday, Lt. Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said videos were recovered from the teen's cellphone, including one “made by him the night before the incident wherein he talked about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School." He said a journal, detailing the teen's desire to kill students, also was recovered.

The attorney who represented Ethan Crumbley during the arraignment, but said he won't be involved in the case moving forward, declined to comment after the hearing on Wednesday. The teen is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

During the hearing Wednesday, Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said school surveillance video shows Ethan Crumbley went into a bathroom just before 12:51 p.m. Tuesday and came out a minute or two later with a gun. Keast said the teen "methodically and deliberately walked down a hallway, aiming the firearm at students and firing."

Keast said the teen planned the shooting and “brought the handgun that day with the intent to murder as many students as he could."

