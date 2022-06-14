Prosecutor: Shooting home invader in the back isn't self-defense

Jun. 14—Family members of murder defendant Isaiah Rivera-Perez and shooting victim Jaiden Connor filled nearly every seat in a Hillsborough County Superior Court hearing room Tuesday morning as a trial opened that will hinge on the state's self-defense law.

Homicide prosecutor Nicholas Chong Yen showed the jury a home security video that captures Connor, 17, running down Central Street and collapsing, where police found him with a bullet hole in his back.

"He shot Jaden Connor in the back. He shot Jaden Connor while Jaden was running away from him," said Chong Yen, an assistant New Hampshire attorney general. "That is not self-defense, that is murder."

Rivera-Perez, 25, faces charges of second-degree murder and reckless conduct in the July 2020 killing. Connor was one of four home invaders who attacked Rivera-Perez, who sold marijuana for a living from inside his home.

They repeatedly pistol whipped him while trying to find his marijuana and cash. Rivera-Perez then shot them as they fled his home.

Defense attorney Charles Keefe showed pictures of a beaten and bloody Rivera-Perez to the jury.

Keefe said the shooting took place just seconds after the four beat Rivera-Perez and threatened him, his wife and two young children. Connor also put a gun to Rivera-Perez' wife.

"Make no mistake about it, they attacked him and his family. They brought war against him and his family," Keefe said. The attorney also contended that the bullet had entered Connor's body from the side, not through his back.

The state's self-defense law allows use of deadly force if someone reasonably believes another person is about to use deadly force against them. New Hampshire law does not require a person to retreat if he is inside his home or surrounding property.

Keefe said Rivera-Perez turned to selling marijuana after getting laid off from his job as a waiter during the early days of the pandemic. His employment benefits were delayed and he needed to do something to support his family.

Authorities found 19 ounces of marijuana, two handguns and $18,000 when they searched his home after the shooting.

The trial is being held in one of the smaller courtrooms at the Manchester courthouse, and relatives and friends of both Connor and Rivera-Perez filled the three benches in the courtroom. During a break, bailiffs worked to keep the two sides separated.

At one point, words were exchanged in the hallway as the Connor family departed.

A jury view of the shooting scene was scheduled for late morning.