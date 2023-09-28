Prosecutor: Social media feud over 'parenting skills' led to shooting death of NKY man

An argument on social media led to a real-life confrontation and the killing of 23-year-old Seth Burns, who was shot outside an Independence home in August, investigators say.

A 17-year-old boy accused of pulling the trigger has been charged with murder and five other people have also been charged.

The teen’s older brother, Xxavion Turner, and their mother, Amanda Turner, are both facing charges in connection with Burns' killing. His sisters, Lakera Hughes and Keavier Turner, and Xxavion Turner’s girlfriend, Emma Ryan, are each charged with rioting and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The Turner family and Ryan went to the Archer Court home on Aug. 25 over an argument involving Ryan on social media, Independence police Detective A.J. Kenner said during a hearing Wednesday.

Investigators say Xxavion Turner, 21, told detectives during an interview that the family went there to fight his ex-girlfriend and other residents at the home.

The feud stemmed from social media posts related to “insults about children and parenting skills, or lack thereof,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told The Enquirer via email.

There never was a fight, however, because the 17-year-old shot Burns in the torso after a brief exchange of words between the two groups, and the Turner family fled the scene, Kenner said.

Burns was taken by witnesses to a local fire station before being flown via helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

After the shooting, the Turners regrouped on a side street where Xxavion Turner took the gun his younger brother used to shoot Burns, Kenner testified, adding the gun was later found in Xxavion Turner’s possession at a home in Florence.

Investigators say it was Amanda Turner, 38, who drove her teenage son to and away from the scene. She was implicated in the killing by the teen during his interview with police, according to a criminal complaint.

Doorbell video shows Amanda Turner leading her four children and Xxavion Turner’s new girlfriend down the street while screaming threats, investigators said.

Amanda Turner admitted to detectives that she knew both of her sons regularly carry handguns, investigators said.

There was no indication from the social media messages that there was a plan to shoot someone, Kenner said. According to investigators, the teen didn’t even know Burns.

Sanders has signaled his office’s intent to prosecute the teen as an adult.

The cases against the Turner family and Ryan are all pending review by a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict them.

