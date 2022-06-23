Prosecutor: Surveillance after shooting by Windsor man is critical

Jun. 22—In this era of ubiquitous surveillance video, it has become common for serious acts of street violence to be recorded on video.

But a prosecutor told a Hartford Superior Court jury on Wednesday that what happened — or didn't happen — after a 2017 incident in which several people suffered gunshot wounds, two of them fatal, on Albany Avenue in Hartford is key information revealed by a video of that incident.

Latroy Johnson, 45, formerly of Hope Circle in Windsor, is charged with two counts of murder, a first-degree assault count, and three gun crimes in the incident, which happened after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2017.

Johnson testified Monday that he fired the shots that killed two men, Joshua Taylor, 31, who may have lived in New Jersey around that time, and Jovan Wooten, 37, of New Britain.

MURDER CASE

DEFENDANT: Latroy Johnson, 45, who lived on Hope Circle in Windsor before being arrested in the multiple shooting and held on high bond

VICTIMS: Joshua Taylor of New Jersey and Jovan Wooten of New Britain, both killed in the incident, and Kiwan Smith of Brooklyn, New York, who was seriously wounded

CHARGES: Two counts of murder, a first-degree assault count, and three gun counts

STATUS: Jury deliberating.

Johnson said he fired the first shot in the exchange of gunfire, killing Taylor, because Taylor was reaching into the cargo area of a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle for what Johnson believed to be a gun. He said his belief was based on threatening statements made by Taylor and his friend Kiwan Smith, a semi-pro basketball player from Brooklyn, New York.

Crime scene investigators found no gun or other weapon in the Mercedes, Johnson's lawyer, Kirstin Coffin, acknowledged in her final argument to the jury Wednesday. But she added that it took police a while to get to the scene.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre, however, urged the jurors to keep watching a surveillance video taken from a nearby business after the shooting stops.

No one goes over to the trunk of the Mercedes before police arrive, and no one takes anything out of Taylor's hands because there was nothing in his hands, the prosecutor said.

"There was no gun," she said. "This is a bogus story."

If the jurors see the video the way the prosecutor does, that may be significant, but it won't necessarily determine the outcome of the case.

Connecticut's law on legally justified defensive uses of force is complex — Melchiorre called it "daunting."

As the prosecutor described the issue, the jury has to answer two questions: whether Johnson believed it was necessary to use deadly force and whether a reasonable person in his position would have believed that.

It is conceivable that the jury could find Johnson's shooting of Taylor to be justified under that standard even if it concludes that there was no gun in the Mercedes.

That is only one of the complex issues the jury will have to resolve in its deliberations, which began Wednesday afternoon and didn't produce an immediate verdict, according to a court clerk who spoke minutes before the end of the court day.

After shooting Taylor, Johnson approached Smith, who testified last week that Johnson looked him in the face and shot him four times. Johnson, however, denied shooting Smith, suggesting that errant shots fired by Wooten caused Smith's wounds.

In deciding on the first-degree assault count against Johnson, the jury will have to decide which man to believe.

Johnson then fired a shot that hit Wooten in the eye, killing him. The jury will have to decide how the law regards the killing of Wooten, who by all accounts began firing after Johnson did.

In addition to self-defense and defense of others, the legal issues before the jury include whether Johnson is not guilty of murder but guilty of a lesser include offense — first-degree manslaughter with a firearm or second-degree manslaughter.

