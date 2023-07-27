Prosecutor: Suspect with pending DUI case was drunk when he shot teen

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Twenty-two-year-old Omar Luz Valdespino was drunk when he shot a 17-year-old boy about 9 p.m. July 11 in the 3700 block of Exeter Court in Lafayette, according to witnesses.

Prosecutors charged Valdespino, 23, with criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Valdespino was a housemate with the victim and the victim's father, Joel Cortez, according to prosecutors.

A witness told police that Valdespino and another man were drinking outside of Joel Cortez's garage, and when the 17-year-old victim walked out of the house's back door, Valdespino pointed a pistol with an extended magazine and began firing, according to prosecutors.

Joel Cortez confirmed that Valdespino and another man were drinking outside by the garage, and Cortez said he also was drinking with the men until he began talking with a neighbor just before the shooting.

After the shooting, Valdespino and the other man left the area.

One bullet struck the 17-year-old boy in the leg, breaking the bone and severing an artery, according to prosecutors. Bullets also struck the boy in the elbow and foot.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, according to the probable cause affidavit.

At the time of the shooting, Valdespino was out on bond for a drunk driving charge, according to prosecutors. He also has a petition to revoke his probation on a November 2022 drunk driving conviction, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Valdespino on July 21, and prosecutors filed charges on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Valdespino remains incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online court records.

