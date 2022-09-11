Prosecutor takes part in NCMEC discussion

Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch

ZANESVILLE - Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch was recently invited to participate in a panel discussion hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in Alexandria, Virginia. The purpose of this meeting was for experts from various fields to discuss policies involving the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials. Conversations focused on educating professionals within the legal system as well as the public on various issues regarding child sexual abuse materials.A primary issue discussed included the misconception that child sexual abuse materials are just images. According to Welch, photos and videos showing children being sexually assaulted are not just images, they are graphic evidence of a child being harmed and violated.“Anyone referring to child sexual abuse materials as just images fails to recognize that the child in that image was actually the victim of sexual abuse,” Welch said.The discussion also involved how to best communicate the severity and frequency of child sexual abuse material. In 2021 alone, NCMEC analyzed more than 29 million reports of child sexual exploitation through reports to its CyberTipline. Those numbers equal nearly one report every second of the day.The group identified several areas where new initiatives and advocacy campaigns could be implemented. NCMEC is dedicated to helping missing and exploited children and plans to continue discussions with experts in every field on how to best protect our most vulnerable victims.“Being invited to a national level discussion on this topic shows the quality of work being done in Muskingum County by child advocates, law enforcement and prosecutors to protect the community from child predators,” Welch said.If you are aware of or suspect someone of possessing child sexual abuse images, please call the CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678.

Information supplied by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Follow the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook for the most current and complete information

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Prosecutor takes part in NCMEC discussion