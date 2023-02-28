Prosecutor: Teen should be charged as adult in death of Rockford Jehovah's Witness

The Winnebago County Courthouse is seen here on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Rockford.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley wants the 15-year-old boy police arrested last week for the shooting death of 54-year-old Miguel Perez tried as an adult.

Because of the juvenile's age, the transfer to adult court is not automatic, Hanley explained.

Instead, his office will have to petition the court for permission to try the boy as an adult for killing Perez while he sat in the family car on Feb. 11 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue in Rockford.

Police:Rockford teen accused of murdering Jehovah's Witness in custody

"Our office will make a motion to the court asking that he be transferred to adult court. The judge then makes the decision," Hanley said.

The name of the suspect is not being released because he is a juvenile. Police picked him up three days after the shooting in the 1500 block of Broadway. He is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Police say Perez was waiting in the car as his family went door-to-door on Feb. 11 speaking with people about their faith.

The family has issued the following statement:

"As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Miguel was an avid reader of the Bible. He loved what he learned in it and enthusiastically shared its hope with others as a volunteer Bible teacher. Weekends and weekday evenings were his favorite times to participate in the ministry, and it was while engaged in this very activity that he tragically lost his life.

"We would like to thank the police and law enforcement who have done an excellent job. Even though it won’t undo the damage that has already been done, we hope this will avoid another family having to go through the same pain we are feeling."

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Prosecutor wants to try teen as adult in Jehovah's Witness murder case