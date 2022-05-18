Prosecutor tells jury about brutal rape of 12-year-old girl

May 18—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill did not waste any time addressing a Luzerne County jury Tuesday, the first day of Barrkim Tyreaf Stallings' trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

"The defendant raped (victim's name), a 12-year-old girl, in every way our law defines rape," Luckenbill said at the beginning of her opening statement to the jury.

Stallings, 30, of North Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police on allegations he burglarized an apartment in Interfaith Heights Apartments on Coal Street and raped a girl Oct. 4, 2020.

Police in court records say officers found Stallings passed out with his pants down to his ankles in the girl's bed.

Stallings is facing trial on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and burglary.

The jury was selected Tuesday morning and opening statements began mid-afternoon.

Stallings' attorney, Paul Walker, opted not to give an opening statement.

Luckenbill said Stallings was known as "Uncle P" by children in the neighborhood, including the victim.

Luckenbill told jurors the victim's mother, a nurse aide, was working 12 hours shifts at a nursing home during the pandemic, often working 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Stallings knocked on the sliding glass door and stepped inside, sitting next to the victim telling her, "You're a beautiful girl, Stop joking, you're not 12," Luckenbill told the jury.

Luckenbill said Stallings attempted to kiss the girl but was asked to leave.

Stallings left only to later return and enter the apartment as the girl and her younger sister slept.

"She heard a knock and thinking it was her sister, she opened the door and there was (Stallings)," Luckenbill said before describing the rape and sexual assault to the jury.

Luckenbill said the victim told her mother when the mother arrived home from work after 3 a.m.

Story continues

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Lackawanna County Children's Advocacy Center where DNA evidence was recovered.

Luckenbill told the jury they will see the recorded interview and specialists with the state police Crime Lab will testify about DNA recovered from the girl matched the profile of Stallings.

Wilkes-Barre police Officer James Fischer testified he was the first officer at the apartment finding Stallings passed out in the girl's bed.

Testimony continues Wednesday.