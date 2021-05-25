Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury -Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Manhattan's district attorney has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Donald Trump, which indicates he feels he has evidence of a crime by the former president or someone close to him or by his company, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

"The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months," the Post said, citing two unnamed people familiar with the development.

"It is likely to hear several matters — not just the Trump case ­— during the duration of its term, which is longer than a traditional New York state grand-jury assignment, these people said."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years.

Vance’s office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

A spokesman for Vance, Danny Frost, declined to comment on the Post report.

The Post said the move indicates Vance's investigation has reached an advanced stage and that he believes he has "found evidence of a crime - if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company."

The New York attorney general's office said a week ago that it had opened a criminal investigation into Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family.

Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

Trump, who left office in January, has denied any wrongdoing.

Last week he attacked James, saying "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Mohammad ZarghamEditing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)