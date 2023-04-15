Prosecutor, victim's daughter reflect after death of attacker in police shooting

Marie Castro Hamilton, right, visits her mother, Armida Castro, in the hospital in 2019.

In April 2019, 71-year-old Oxnard resident Armida Castro was standing near the corner of A and Sixth streets in downtown Oxnard when she was randomly attacked.

She died just over a week later. The man who assaulted her, Adam Barcenas, then 56 — who also attacked an 80-year-old man later the same day — was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of elder abuse and resisting arrest.

He had punched both of the victims, authorities said, and had kicked Castro in the back multiple times after pushing her to the ground. He had an extensive history of violence and was on parole at the time.

On March 12, nearly four years after the attacks, Barcenas was out of custody and back in downtown Oxnard. As he saw several Oxnard police officers investigating a DUI case, Barcenas reportedly advanced toward them wielding a large metal pole, prompting an officer to fatally shoot him. The incident took place less than a quarter mile from the site where Barcenas had assaulted Castro in 2019.

As news of the police shooting spread, it reopened old wounds for some.

Adam Barcenas

Castro's daughter, Marie Castro Hamilton, 59, of Fontana, said she visited the site where her mother was attacked for the first time after hearing of Barcenas' death. She felt a "release," she said, when learning what happened.

"I just realized that now my mom is truly resting in peace," Hamilton said.

Hamilton recalled advocating for a harsher sentence than the six years Barcenas received for the violent attacks, warning: "He will do it again."

She said she was not surprised by the body camera footage released by the Oxnard Police Department in the wake of the shooting, which showed Barcenas cursing at officers as he approached them in the pre-dawn darkness with a 5-foot pole.

"It now was a different way of mourning, without all that anger at everything we heard and witnessed at the trial," Hamilton said.

Prosecutor reflects

The decision to charge Barcenas happened in two phases, according to Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Brandon Yeaton, who prosecuted the 2019 case.

Soon after Barcenas was arrested, Yeaton filed charges of felony elder abuse and resisting arrest since the assault hadn't resulted in any deaths.

After Castro died about eight days later, Yeaton worked with other members in the DA's office, including an experienced homicide prosecutor, to determine whether to file additional charges, such as voluntary manslaughter or murder.

"We considered absolutely all of the options," Yeaton said. "I really hope that the public knows that."

Castro's death was deemed a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. Her cause of death was found to be "bilateral pulmonary embolism due to deep-vein thrombosis due to complications of blunt-force trauma," or a blood clot.

Yeaton said the circumstances of the blunt-force trauma complicated matters. Two days before her death, Castro had been discharged from the hospital and returned home, when she apparently suffered a fall, according to Yeaton. She returned to the hospital and died the next day.

The difficulty in determining which blunt-force trauma caused the blood clot, as well as other aspects of Castro's medical history, made pursuing manslaughter or murder charges less tenable.

"There were a significant amount of intervening factors where we would not be able to prove, beyond what we originally filed, beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury," Yeaton said.

A still from an Oxnard police officer's body-worn camera footage shows the scene moments before police fatally shot Adam Barcenas as he advanced on officers with a large steel bar on March 12.

The case never made it to the jury phase, however, because Barcenas changed his plea to no contest.

Given the charges, he faced a maximum sentence of 11 years and 4 months in prison. Yeaton asked the judge to sentence Barcenas to eight years. Ultimately, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Patricia Murphy issued a sentence of six years in prison.

Barcenas' lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Monique Magar, did not respond to a request for comment.

Because elder abuse is not considered a violent felony like manslaughter or murder, Barcenas was eligible for release after completing half his sentence, Yeaton said. Online court records show he was released in October, five months before he was shot by police.

"Our Legislature has not defined felony elder abuse as a serious or a violent felony," Yeaton said. "That's something that's really frustrating."

The police shooting is undergoing several investigations, including by the DA's office, as is routine following the deadly use of force.

In the meantime, Yeaton said he feels mournful about the situation for all parties involved.

"Obviously it's a tragic situation all around: It's tragic for the elderly woman, it's tragic for Mr. Barcenas, who obviously had a lot of issues that he was dealing with," Yeaton said. "It's really sad whenever any sort of life is lost."

