Prosecutor: Vigo deputy's actions in fatal shooting justified

Jul. 7—Killed in that shooting about 4:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Carlisle Street near Curry Drive was James Dockery, 45.

The deputy, Dayton Huebner, was placed on administrative leave while the shooting was investigated by Indiana State Police, which is customary in police shootings.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt in a news release said, "The investigation shows that the shot fired by Deputy Dayton Huebner was consistent with Indiana self-defense law and was a permissible use of deadly force." He said he had advised the sheriff's office that Huebner is cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Mr. Dockery was in the middle of a crisis situation and introduced multiple firearms into the situation," Modesitt wrote.

The prosecutor said the responding deputies — Huebner and Chris Hawkins — tried to talk Dockery into putting down his guns, but they were not successful.

"During that time, Mr. Dockery exchanged his pistol for an assault-style rifle. Mr. Dockery took cover behind a vehicle and aimed the rifle at Deputy Huebner. At that time, Deputy Huebner fired once, killing Mr. Dockery. This action is protected by Indiana's self-defense laws," Modesitt said.

State police completed their investigation and submitted findings to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

The prosecutor said the information included witnesses interviews, body and dash camera footage, scene photographs, cell phone screenshots and the recording of the 911 phone call made prior to the incident. Prosecutors said that evidence shows:

—A person at the residence called 911 advising that she was concerned about James Dockery's safety at that time based on statements made by Dockery and posts made on social media by him. One statement posted read "Is it bad that I want to go out in a blaze of fury???" The caller was also concerned about his level of intoxication and reported his access to firearms. During the call, Dockery tells the caller to tell 911 he has 190 rounds of ammunition.

—Huebner was off-duty and came to the residence at the request of Dockery. Huebner and Dockery were friends. Huebner arrived during the 911 call but was unaware the report was being made. The deputy arrived unarmed, not in uniform and operating a personal vehicle.

—The caller can be overheard asking Huebner to stop Dockery from going into the house because he is drunk and has guns inside. The caller then exclaims, "Oh my god, he has a gun." At this time, Huebner retreats behind his vehicle.

—Hawkins, who was on duty, arrives in his department SUV. Informed Dockery was armed, Hawkins draws his handgun. Dockery was inside his garage. Huebner was still behind his vehicle.

—Hawkins spoke to Dockery. He also got his rifle from his SUV and gave it to Huebner. The deputies then used the SUV for cover while telling Dockery to put down his gun.

—The body camera of Hawkins recorded him saying "We just want to talk with you. Put the gun down." The recording shows Dockery was encouraged to put the gun down at least five times.

—In response to Dockery aiming his rifle at him, Huebner fires one shot, striking Dockery. Both officers immediately approach to assess the situation and Hawkins radios for medical assistance.

A later search of the garage showed Dockery had access to a handgun on the hood of the vehicle, an assault-style rifle found at his feet, and a backpack with three more handguns and ammunition, Modesitt said.

The deputies actions were within the bounds of state law regarding use of deadly force, Modesitt said, and he commended them for their efforts to resolve the situation peacefully.

