Prosecutor waiting on Odraye Jones' defense attorneys

Jan. 4—JEFFERSON — The new year means a new sentencing hearing in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court for convicted cop killer Odraye Jones.

Jones shot and killed Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr. on Nov. 17, 1997. He was convicted of fatally shooting Glover at close range 25 years ago.

Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. A panel of three judges decided Jones' sentence was tainted with racism at the penalty phase of his trial.

Charles L. Wille, capital crimes coordinator for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, requested a new sentencing hearing, rather than appealing the court's decision.

Ashtabula County prosecutors are waiting on Jones' three defense attorneys to come up with dates and deadlines, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said Tuesday.

"We have no intention of objecting to the dates as long as they're reasonable," she said.

Prosecutors were given 180 days to file for a new sentencing hearing, according to the Attorney General's Office.

O'Toole said she's determined to "pursue this case with the utmost vigor."

Reviewing Jones' original trial and sentencing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District judges took notice of testimony from a clinical psychologist, who diagnosed Jones with antisocial personality disorder and then testified that Black men with this disorder would commit more murders. He said about one in four "African-American urban males" suffered from the disorder, and the only treatment for them was to "throw them away, lock them up," according to Judge Richard Allen Griffin, one of three on the panel.

After hearing this testimony, the Ashtabula County jury recommended the death penalty.

The court accepted the recommendation and sentenced Jones to death. He's been incarcerated on death row ever since.

Griffin argued that Jones' lawyers should have challenged the racist theory and inadequately represented their client's best interest by not doing so and "Jones is entitled to a new sentencing."

The judges did uphold the ruling that Jones murdered Glover on Nov. 17, 1997, in Ashtabula, shooting him with hollow-point bullets.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, who now lives in Canada, has said she plans to return to Ashtabula County for the new hearing.