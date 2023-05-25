Prosecutor wants death penalty for man accused of killing and dismembering Uber Eats delivery driver

Oscar Adrian Solis Jr, 30, allegedly murdered 59-year-old Randall Cooke as he made a delivery at a home in Pasco County on 19 April. (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for the suspect accused of killing and dismembering a Florida Uber Eats driver dropping off food.

Oscar Adrian Solis Jr, 30, allegedly murdered 59-year-old Randall Cooke as he made a delivery at a home in Pasco County on 19 April.

Prosecutors say that it was Cooke’s first day working for Uber Eats and that once inside the home he was stabbed 35 times.

Surveillance video from the home showed two men, including the suspect, taking trash bags around the side of the house.

When deputies went to the home they found human remains, including a foot wearing a black sock, inside the trash bags, and Mr Cooke’s car had been moved from the house to a nearby location.

Bryan Sarabia, a prosecutor with the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office says he will seek the death penalty if the suspect is convicted of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. I cannot focus on how an individual can be so vile,” State Attorney Bruce Bartlet told reporters on Monday.

And he added: “I cannot for the life of me believe he was so nonchalant in what he did.”

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco has said that the suspect is affiliated with the MS-13 gang and previously called the killing “a horrific crime of passion.”

“All it appears is that there was a gentleman who was working, was doing his last delivery of the night,” Sheriff Nocco said. “And this person killed him for no reason and took him away from his family.”

The suspect is being held in jail without bond, according to court records.