Prosecutor: Woman accused of killing boyfriend said she couldn't remember what happened

Velmary Rodriguez speaks with her lawyer during her initial court appearance on Friday.

WORCESTER — The attorney for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the heart last week claims the commonwealth has no evidence that his client committed any crime.

Velmary N. Rodriguez, 31, is facing the charge of assault to murder.

The name of the 23-year-old stabbing victim, Edwin Acosta, was revealed Tuesday in open court.

Hank Brennan, attorney for the defense, said the charge of assault to murder is “fundamentally unfair.”

The victim suffered a single stab wound to the heart from a knife; he was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus, where he died, according to court records.

Brennan said the commonwealth did not have probable cause to charge his client, nor a credible witness.

“Today, there’s no crime. There’s no probable cause,” Brennan said. “Today, they have nothing. … This charge is empty.”

In a combination motion hearing, detention hearing (due to the dangerousness) and probation violation hearing for Rodriguez, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Casella stated the facts of the case.

Casella said police responded to a report of an assault at Rodriguez's address, 38 New Vista Lane, about 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a man on the kitchen floor with a stab wound in his chest and a blood-stained knife close by, Casella said.

Blood was found on Rodriguez’s hands and feet, Casella said.

Casella said Rodriguez and Acosta had been in a dating relationship.

The defendant and the victim had been together in a car that left the Great Brook Valley neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday en route to a nearby package store, and returned to the apartment 15 minutes later, Casella said.

Casella said Rodriguez told police that she couldn’t remember anything after the package store.

A Worcester police cruiser on New Vista Lane early Friday afternoon.

After the stabbing, Casella alleges that Rodriguez attempted to clean up the crime scene.

Casella rattled off Rodriguez’s criminal case history to establish why the defendant’s bail should be revoked and why she should be held in detention.

This included a pending assault and battery case against her sister, two driving under the influence of alcohol cases (including one last year which she allegedly crashed into a house and had a blood alcohol level of .21), assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

In addition, Casella said Rodriguez allegedly took the weapon from the crime scene in a March 2015 murder and gave it to another person.

Due to her criminal history, history of default, “spotty history” following blood alcohol orders to stay alcohol free, violation of probation, open cases and new offenses, Casella argued, “The defendant (Rodriguez) is a danger to the public and any single individual.”

Brennan said a bout of amnesia and not talking to police is not a crime and that she cannot cooperate with police because she clearly doesn’t know what happened.

Furthermore, Brennan stressed there is not one witness who saw it, nor had prosecutors presented any motive or evidence of anger, malice or intent.

“This is like a game of musical chairs,” Brennan said. “Who’s closest to the chair?”

Judge Steven D. Power revoked Rodriguez’s bail and ordered her held without bail due to dangerousness. She is due back in court on Dec. 13.

The families of the victim and that of the defendant filled the courtroom; they accused accusatory words outside court following the hearing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Velmary Rodriguez of Worcester ordered held in death of Edwin Acosta