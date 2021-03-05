Prosecutor: Woman sprinkled drugs on steering wheel

Mar. 5—MERRIMAC — In an attempt to stop a state trooper from confiscating her drugs after a traffic stop on Interstate 495 early Thursday, a New Hampshire woman began sprinkling them on her steering wheel, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Kelsey Wentworth, 33, of Stratham was arrested Thursday about 3:30 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, withholding evidence from police, resisting arrest and possession of a Class A drug.

Wentworth was arraigned later that morning in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $500 cash bail. If Wentworth posts bail, she must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, stay out of trouble with the law and not drive. She is due back in court April 1 for a pretrial hearing.

Prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Wentworth was spotted by motorists driving "all over the road in and out lanes" on Interstate 495 north heading toward Merrimac. Troopers stationed themselves near an exit and waited until they spotted Wentworth's Nissan Maxima.

They pulled her over and quickly noticed that she looked impaired. They also spotted bruising and needle marks on her body. One of the troopers saw a small plastic bag in one of her coat pockets and asked her to give it to them.

Instead of doing so, she began dumping what appeared to be a tan or beige substance onto her steering wheel. The trooper ordered her out of the car but she locked the doors. Troopers eventually got the door open and it took two of them to get the woman out of the sedan, according to Kennedy.

Kennedy called her decision to dump drugs onto the steering wheel "highly dangerous" not only for the troopers, but herself. The prosecutor said the drugs in the car were fentanyl or heroin.

Wentworth's court-appointed attorney asked Doyle to set bail at no higher than $500, saying her client was unemployed and that $1,000 cash bail was tantamount to no bail at all. The attorney also admitted her client had a drug abuse problem.

