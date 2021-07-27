Prosecutor: Woman stole firearm used to kill Clark County detective

Jul. 26—Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik told a judge Monday morning that the weapon used to fatally shoot Clark County sheriff's Detective Jeremy Brown was one of dozens allegedly stolen by Misty Raya, who fled the shooting scene and was captured later Friday night.

Raya, 35, has not been charged in the shooting; however, Golik said he intends to file charges in connection with Brown's death later today. He did not indicate what those charges will be.

She appeared in Clark County Superior Court on a warrant for June burglaries at a Vancouver storage facility. A probable cause affidavit in the burglary case accuses Raya of stealing 27 guns, including AK-47s, and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Judge Emily Sheldrick set Raya's bail at $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 4.

Investigators say Raya; her partner, Abran Raya Leon, 28; and his brother, Guillermo Raya Leon, 26, the alleged shooter, fled in a Toyota SUV after the shooting at The Pointe Apartments, 3708 N.E. 109th Ave., just east of Interstate 205 in Vancouver.

Court documents related to a warrant for Guillermo Raya Leon's arrest describe him as being paranoid that law enforcement was following the three. The documents say he confronted Brown, 46, as he sat in an unmarked SUV at the east Vancouver apartment complex and shot him in the chest.

Brown and other law enforcement officers had been conducting surveillance on the three. The exact reason why they were under surveillance has not been disclosed.

The shooting, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m., Friday prompted a large law enforcement response, vehicle pursuit and manhunt.

Raya and Abran Raya Leon were taken into custody after being found in a yard in the 8700 block of Northeast 76th Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Friday. They were arrested on unrelated felony warrants, investigators said.

Detectives from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Salem, Ore., Police Department arrested Guillermo Raya Leon on Sunday in Salem. He will be extradited to Clark County.

He is facing charges of first-degree aggravated murder while armed with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to court documents.

Guillermo Raya Leon allegedly told his companions that Brown fired at him first and that he shot back twice and ducked so he wasn't hit. Multiple witnesses said they heard one shot, a pause and then several more gunshots — about five total, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators have not disclosed whether Brown had discharged his firearm.

Apartment residents called 911 after finding Brown had been shot in the chest while sitting in his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the affidavit.