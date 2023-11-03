Prosecutor: Woman waited about 9 hours to call 911 after infant son died

A woman charged last month with killing her infant son waited about nine hours after the boy died before calling 911, prosecutors said Friday.

When paramedics arrived at 23-year-old Ja'Nasia Green's apartment in the West End, the boy's body was cold to the touch and "in full rigor mortis," the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Green called 911 shortly before noon Oct. 25 to report that her son, Hassani George, was not breathing. Paramedics tried life-saving measures, but they determined he was already dead.

Green was arrested two days later.

The coroner's office ruled that Hassani's death was a homicide. He was found to have suffered multiple injuries, including:

Blunt-force trauma.

Bruises to his eyelids and hemorrhages in his eyes.

Bleeding beneath the scalp.

Fractured ribs.

Lacerated liver.

Internal bleeding in his abdomen.

Green was indicted Friday on murder, felonious assault and child abuse charges. She is facing 15 years to life in prison.

Powers said in the news release that the boy never had a chance.

"The abuse this child went through is impossible to comprehend. As a mother, I will never understand how someone can be so barbaric to their own child," Powers said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure this woman never hurts another child again."

Green is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Cincinnati woman called 911 about 9 hours after baby died