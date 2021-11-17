Prosecutor won't charge 'reckless' Hudson mayor of sparking threats to school board

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert checks election returns in November 2020. The Summit prosecutor's will not to pursue charges in a recent book controversy.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert will not face criminal charges following the firestorm he set off in September by demanding the school board resign or face criminal charges over false allegations of allowing child pornography into a college-level class.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh Tuesday released her decision, along with a blistering rebuke of the mayor in a six-page report detailing her office’s investigation into the false claim and the scores of threats against school board members that followed.

“While my office’s report into this matter may seem harsh, the reckless conduct by Hudson’s Mayor resulted in threats, fear, and hate-filled words from around the country,” Walsh said in a statement.

Walsh, who also lives in Hudson, is a Democrat. Shubert, who holds a ceremonial position as mayor of Hudson, is a Republican.

The report, released hours before a regularly scheduled Hudson City Council meeting, for the first time laid out how the issue began at a political fundraiser. (Read the full report at bottom of this story.)

It also suggests the lack of cooperation by two witnesses — State Sen. Kristina Roegner and Summit County Domestic Relations Administrative Judge Katarina Cook — hindered prosecutors.

Shubert and Cook did not immediately return calls on Tuesday. Roegner, also a Hudson resident, declined to answer questions, but released a statement of her own denying involvement and saying the prosecutor was trying to convict people in the press because she couldn't prove a case in court.

"Naming people in her letter and releasing it to the media is a purposeful and malicious attempt to create harm and borders on prosecutorial misconduct," Roegner said.

Shubert was held out as a hero in some national conservative circles after video of his school board ultimatum went viral and was picked up by conservative outlets across the country.

And the school board was demonized, the report said, some afraid to leave their homes.

Despite Shubert's calls for them to resign, incumbent board members Steve DiMauro, Alisa Wright and David Zuro were reelected earlier this month in the race against conservative challengers Diane Demuynck and Mark Justice.

Both Demuynck and Justice were in favor of more review of books and academic materials, and were anti-mask.

How it started

Shubert told investigators he first learned about the book “642 Things to Write About” just hours before he called for the resignation of the school board.

Roegner, another Hudson Republican, told him about the book at a fundraiser for a Stow city council member, the report said.

Two of the prompts in the book suggested writing about sex scenes — one you would show you mother, and one you wouldn’t.

The mayor said he shared images from the book with another Republican, Summit County Domestic Relations Administrative Judge Katarina Cook.

She told him the the book amounted to child pornography, Shubert told the Beacon Journal at the time. Cook later told a reporter she was reacting as a mother not a judge.

The mayor and Roegner left the fundraiser and both headed directly to the school board, the report said.

Roegner, the report said, left before the mayor spoke, saying:

"It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom," Shubert told the board. "I've spoken to a judge this evening. She's already confirmed that. So I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged."

Both City Council members and residents subsequently called on Shubert to apologize for his comments to the board, but he refused.

After the mayor refused to apologize, a group of residents launched a petition drive in early October to recall Shubert from office.

Resident Karen Farkas said she and other organizers decided to stop collecting signatures based on recent election results, feedback they received from some community members and financial reasons.

"Since there is no deadline to collect signatures, the petition drive would resume should the mayor take any actions deemed detrimental to the school board, city officials, residents or the city," Farkas said.

'Extremely troubling'

The report concluded that the book — which contains no pictures, drawings or graphics — is not pornographic.

Shubert later told investigators he “has ‘hearing issues’ and may not have heard the judge correctly,” when he thought she said it was child pornography, the report said.

The judge declined to talk to investigators, the report said.

Yet the report points out that weeks after Shubert gave the ultimatum, when it was clear the book was not child pornography, Shubert appeared to stand by accusations, accepting praise from U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel.

In a Facebook video Oct. 18 — just weeks before the school board election — Mandel claimed the Hudson school board was "pushing all this inappropriate sexual stuff on little kids in the schools.”

Mandel then explained Shubert's ultimatum to the board and said, 'This guy's a hero of mine. He should be a hero of moms and dads, and Judeo-Christian values, and just traditional American values throughout this country."

Shubert, the report said, nods along as Mandel speaks. Then he turns to the camera, waves and says: "Hello everyone. Good to see you."

The report called the repeated embrace of the false claim "extremely troubling."

Repercussions of mayor's claims

During this time, two school board members documented a total of more than 150 calls and emails, which were turned over to police, the report said.

Because of its working relationship with the schools, Hudson police turned the threats over to county prosecutors for an independent investigation, the report said.

School board members told investigators they “feared for the safety of themselves and their families,” the report said.

“They felt apprehensive about leaving their homes, compelled to close their curtains, and had friends who declined to socialize with them based upon fears for their personal safety,” the report said.

The Beacon Journal has already detailed many of the threats, some of which called board members perverts, devil worshipers or anti-Semitic slurs or threatened them harm.

Some of the people who made the threats could have been charged with misdemeanors and felonies, including aggravated menacing, ethnic intimidation and other crimes, the report said.

But investigators have so far be unable to figure out who they are. Investigators tracked some of the emails to an encrypted server in Switzerland but don’t know who sent them.

They ran into the same issue with some unidentified calls from out of state.

Other calls were “vile” and “offensive” — including one made from someone who had previously threatened a U.S. Senator — but not criminal, the report said.

Is Mayor Shubert to blame?

Prosecutors said it’s unclear if Shubert acted “knowingly” or was “just a pawn,” the report said.

“It is clear that Craig Shubert had aided, abetted, and incited these individuals with his baseless unsupported statements that led to these potential crimes,” the report said.

Roegner and Cook could have helped investigators sort that out, the report said, but both declined to cooperate.

“Should Judge Cook or State Senator Kristina Roegner cooperate and speak with our investigators, we could better evaluate or reevaluate the intent of Craig Shubert,” the report said.

Unless that happens, the report found that “while Craig Shubert’s behavior was ill-advised and inappropriate, there is not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges at this time."

College-level class

Hudson City School District Superintendent Phil Herman Tuesday thanked the prosecutor's office for the investigation.

"The report from that investigation underscores important facts and the conclusion from the Prosecutor’s Office speaks for itself," he said.

Herman said it's been a "painful time for our school district – but also a time when our community’s character emerged in the resounding call for respectful discourse, particularly when difficult concerns are raised.”

The report said teachers in Hudson didn’t assign specific writing prompts from the book. Students were instead allowed to choose their own prompts.

“We have no evidence that any student wrote on any of the prompts in question,” the report said, referring to anything sexually explicit.

Even if they had, the book was one of many used in a College Credit Plus creative writing class at Hudson High School, in association with Hiram College.

The class is part of a statewide program allowing high school students to earn college credit for courses approved and taught in a program associated with a college or university.

The program, the report said, started in the fall of 2015 and was recently updated by the Ohio Legislature with a disclaimer that such courses may include material with "graphic, explicit, violent or sexual nature" that will not be modified.

Parents must sign a waiver for their children to enroll in College Credit Plus, acknowledging adult content.

The report points out that Roegner — who first raised issues about the writing prompts book with the mayor — was one of the sponsors of the bill that included that language.

Read the report

Hudson School Board Report by Darrin Werbeck on Scribd

Roegner statement

The following statement was released by State Sen. Kristina Roegner, who declined to answer questions from reporters.

"Much like the abusive tactics of the U.S. Attorney General to intimidate parents, a rogue county prosecutor is trying to blame parents and elected officials for having the audacity to appear at a public school board meeting to learn more about what is happening inside their taxpayer funded schools.

This so called report issued by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is nothing more than a thinly veiled sham. Indeed, it reads more like a negative campaign attack ad targeting a Mayor who is Republican by a Prosecutor who is Democrat. Sending armed investigators to the homes of over a dozen Hudson residents who dared speak their concerns at the Hudson Board of Education meeting was a disturbingly inappropriate intimidation tactic very much in line with the recent treatment nationally of concerned parents as domestic terrorists. Parents are rightfully concerned about what is taught in our schools and the concerted effort to divorce parents from the classes, coursework, and education of their children.

Regarding any suggestion that I was involved with the Mayor’s comments or that they were in anyway politically motivated are patently false. Like the Mayor, the majority of parents, staff and school board members, I was genuinely and deeply disturbed by several of the writing prompts in question. I briefly attended a school board meeting consistent with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. I did not speak at the meeting. I was there to listen and hear what parents and teachers had to say about this issue. Due to scheduling constraints, I had to leave prior to public comments. Finally, I did not encourage anyone to email or call members of the school board.

Naming people in her letter and releasing it to the media is a purposeful and malicious attempt to create harm and borders on prosecutorial misconduct. The County Prosecutor is attempting to convict innocent people in the press because she cannot prove her case in a court of law. Individuals are innocent until proven guilty in Ohio unless you are before the Summit County Prosecutor."

