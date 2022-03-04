Prosecutor won't discuss DCYF report in Harmony Montgomery case

Mar. 4—The prosecutor overseeing the case against Harmony Montgomery's father said he could not address the Division of Children Youth and Families' version of how Harmony got a black eye in 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill spoke to reporters after a brief hearing on the Adam Montgomery case on Friday. O'Neill said he would not comment about the facts in the case, including a report issued by DCYF which attributed Harmony's black eye to horseplay.

"I'm not saying it's factually correct," said O'Neill, the assistant attorney general overseeing the search for Harmony Montgomery.

DCYF issued a summary of the division's involvement with the Montgomery family last week, which said a case worker attributed Harmony's black eye in 2019 to horseplay with a toy lightsaber, after interviewing Adam and Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery now faces a felony assault charge in connection with the black eye.

Meanwhile, the search for Harmony, who hasn't been seen since late 2019, is now in its third month.

Adam Montgomery, who has been jailed since his arrest in early January, doesn't appear to be going anywhere soon.

His two lawyers and O'Neill appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Friday morning. In a brief update to a judge, O'Neill said he plans to bring the charges against Adam Montgomery before a Hillsborough County grand jury in two weeks.

He said he's hasn't discussed a plea bargain with defense lawyers because the investigation is active and ongoing.

"We don't want to make a plea offer without full knowledge of what this investigation will reveal," O'Neill said.

Montgomery's public defender, Caroline Smith, suggested lawyers meet with Judge Amy Messer in three months to schedule a trial.

Gov. Chris Sununu has called Montgomery a monstrous drug dealer and a "horrible individual."

Montgomery's criminal record includes weapons possession, assaults, robbery and theft. He is also the suspect in an unsolved murder in Massachusetts.

O'Neill said police are continuing their search for Harmony.

"The message to the public is to keep looking. Harmony's out there somewhere and she needs to be found," he said.

Harmony would be 7 years old.

In his annual 2021 report, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg also mentioned Harmony. He implored community members to keep her in their thoughts and prayers and assist in finding her.

"There are individuals who know where Harmony is and we need cooperation to bring her home," Aldenberg wrote.