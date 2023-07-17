Prosecutor on Worcester standoff: Mother opened curtain, and Caleb Boateng responded with outrage

WORCESTER - Caleb Boateng is arraigned in Central District Court Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

WORCESTER – The 24-year-old man who shot two family members and then engaged in a 13-hour standoff with police first became incensed when his mother opened the curtains of the family home to let in the sunshine.

Caleb Y. Boateng, 24, is accused of shooting his mother and brother July 7 at their home at 51 Colby Ave.

During a dangerousness hearing Tuesday at Worcester Central District Court, Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said the altercating began when Philomena Boateng, the defendant’s mother, opened the window curtains in the morning, like she normally does.

After she opened the curtain around 8:30 a.m., Caleb Boateng ran around the house before closing the curtain tight and locking himself in his room, Bell said.

Concerned about her son, Philomena Boateng told her eldest son (and Caleb’s older brother), Obed O. Boateng, to check on him, Bell said.

When Obed Boateng went to check on his brother, Caleb Boateng shot him twice and then ran downstairs and shot their mother two times, Bell said.

Caleb Boateng is not licensed to possess a firearm and/or ammunition, according to court records.

After being shot, Obed Boateng took an air condition unit out of a second-floor window, climbed on the roof of the home and made his way to safety. Caleb’s mother also got out of the home.

A short time later the two victims were able to transport themselves to the hospital, Bell said.

Obed Boateng, who was shot in the left hand and abdomen, was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, while Philomena Boateng, who was shot in the upper right thigh and upper right arm, was discharged from the hospital on July 11, Bell said.

A cousin, who was also in the home at the time of the disturbance, did not get hurt.

After the shooting, Caleb went outside and banged on the door of a next door neighbor, the prosecutor said. When his neighbors didn’t open the door, he retreated back to his home at 51 Colby Ave. Police then arrived, leading to a 13-hour standoff.

Police attempted to coxed Caleb Boateng out of the home on a number of occasions, according to Bell. Several times, the defendant came out, yelled and screamed at police, pointed a finger in the direction of police and then fired rounds at the police, she said.

A hostage negotiator arrived on the scene and police tried calling Caleb Boateng more 300 times, Bell said.

Eventually, police were able to get a surveillance robot into the home and after numerous blasts of teargas were fired into the home, police resorted to a “more powerful” teargas to get the suspect out.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a police dog helped get Caleb Boateng out of the house and the suspect repeatedly punched the animal in the head and resisted arrest.

In court, prior to the prosecutor outlining the case, Ann Marie Murray, a court-designated psychologist, said, via Zoom, that Caleb Boateng’s family noticed a sudden change of behavior in the defendant recently, which caused concern that this could be some kind of mental illness he’s experiencing.

Murray said the defendant suffers from bouts of confusion and lacks clarity on the simplest facts surrounding his own case. She recommended to the court that Caleb Boateng complete an in-patient psychological and medical examination while being held in detention, which Judge Michael G. Allard-Madaus granted.

Bell argued that Caleb Boateng should be held without the right of bail due to his dangerousness. She said the defendant has been showing signs of erratic behavior for several weeks, according to the family. And the night before the incident, Caleb Boateng spent the night on the Green Hill Golf Course, which is in walking distance from the home.

Bell also said additional charges are pending, in connection to the police standoff and Caleb Boateng shooting repeatedly at police.

Sean M. McGinty, the lawyer for the defense, said his client is facing an “extremely serious case” and that this is a case that likely involves mental health issues.

McGinty presented sworn written testimony from staff members at Worcester Technical High School, who agreed that the defendant’s behavior was “way out of character” from the person they knew.

McGinty suggested that after his client is fully evaluated and if he found not to be dangerous that bail should be set at $2,500.

After praising the “incredible professionalism” of the Worcester Police Department used in the standoff and the outpouring of love and support shown by the defendant’s family who filled the courtroom, Judge Allard-Madaus ordered that Caleb Boateng was in no condition to be released.

When he was being escorted out of the courtroom in shackles, a chorus of “Caleb, we love you,” led by the defendant’s sister, rang from the viewing stand of the courtroom.

Caleb Boateng is charged with two counts of assault to murder (armed), two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, among other charges. He is due back in court on Aug. 4.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Standoff in Worcester followed closing of curtains by Caleb Boateng's mother