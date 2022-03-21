Prosecutor working on case backlog

Mar. 21—The Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney's office is working through a backlog of cases that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be conducting several major trials in the coming months.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said his office has three murder trials on the docket between now and June. Several other homicide cases are being prepared for trial. That's on top of other felony cases, such as drug possession, drug trafficking and thefts, the office handles.

"This is the backlog from the COVID pandemic and the courts being shut down," Kuegel said.

Courts were closed to all but emergency hearings for a time due to the pandemic, and trials were rescheduled because courthouses were closed. Trials resumed in Daviess County last fall after some of the restrictions on courtrooms were lifted.

One of the murder cases has a man potentially facing the death penalty in a January 2019 triple homicide on Audubon Avenue.

Kuegel said all of the prosecutors in his office are the lead attorney on at least one homicide. Plea offers are made when appropriate on cases, he said, but some cases have to go to trial.

The office does use mediation for some cases. Kuegel said a case was mediated and ended with an agreed plea on Thursday.

"The mediation process has resulted in some cases being resolved," he said, "but there are a whole lot more that haven't been."

Victims and families have become frustrated with the delay in court action caused by the pandemic, Kuegel said.

"We try to make sure we keep the victims informed of the status of their cases," he said. "Unfortunately, we have so many cases right now," including cases with multiple victims.

While the office works to handle the backlog, new criminal cases keep being added to the docket.

The grand jury, Kuegel said, issues 70 to 100 new indictments each month.

"Everything else that has been going on in Daviess County — the drugs, the thefts" has continued, Kuegel said. "It's not like we'll have a homicide and everything stops.

"We are going to be backlogged for a while. We'll make efforts to get things resolved."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse