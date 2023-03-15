Prosecutors: 2 men accused in 2017 kidnapping, murder of man whose body was found burned

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Curtis Boston Jr., whose burned body was discovered over five years ago in the back parking lot of a building in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood.

William McGivens, 36, and Quincy Ray, 42, were indicted Tuesday on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

McGivens and Ray are accused of luring and shooting 25-year-old Boston Jr., Amy Clausing, a Hamilton County assistant prosecuting attorney, told The Enquirer. They then chased and struck Boston Jr. with a car as he tried to run away and drove him to another location to fatally shoot him, Clausing said.

The incident occurred between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2017, Clausing said, adding the first shooting is believed to have happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2017.

On the night of Dec. 9, 2017, Cincinnati firefighters responded to a reported fire at the building in the 2400 block of Central Parkway, where they discovered Boston Jr.'s body, police said at the time.

Cincinnati police began investigating Boston Jr.'s death as a homicide.

McGivens, of Westwood, was arrested Wednesday by Cincinnati police, officials said. Ray has yet to be apprehended.

