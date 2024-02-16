Prosecutors: 20-year-old convicted of severely beating elderly woman, stealing her car

A man was convicted Friday of severely beating a woman in her 70s and stealing her car in a Tallahassee Sam's Club parking lot, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Shakel McClain, 20, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, armed carjacking and attempt to flee from an officer.

McClain attacked the woman in 2021, when he was 17, before taking off in her car, prosecutors said. She was an employee at the Sam's Club on Dick Wilson Boulevard. The woman later underwent emergency surgery to treat brain bleeds and severe head trauma.

Several days later, Tallahassee police saw the stolen car and began a chase. McClain fled from the vehicle, managing to escape police. He was eventually arrested six days after the attack.

McClain is set to be sentenced April 3 before Senior Circuit Judge William Gary.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jury convicts 20-year-old in attempted murder of senior citizen