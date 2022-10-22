Prosecutors accuse man of violating deferred adjudication

Oct. 21—An Odessa man who agreed to behave himself for six years in the hopes prosecutors would drop an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge against him has been arrested because prosecutors say he didn't live up to the terms of their agreement.

Juan Alonzo Jr. was 21 when he was accused of "penetrating the female sexual organ" of a child under 14.

Alonzo pleaded guilty in December 2017 and was placed on community supervision as part of a deferred adjudication agreement. On Aug. 24, Ector County court records show prosecutors filed a motion for an arrest warrant, saying they want Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th Ector County District Court to find Alonzo guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to their motion, the prosecutors allege Alonzo committed the crime of injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person in June and failed at various times to register as a sex offender when he's supposed to annually, successfully complete psychological counseling sessions, report to his community supervision officer or submit to urine analysis and/or breath testing.

Alonzo, now 27, was booked into the Ector County jail Wednesday and is being held without bail.