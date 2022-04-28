Prosecutors accuse two Warrick County parents of starving infant to death

Prosecutors charged two Warrick County, Indiana, parents with murder Tuesday after their infant allegedly starved to death in February.

Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were booked in the Warrick County jail Tuesday and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said Monroe dialed 911 in February from the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive to report her baby was unresponsive. First responders determined the infant was dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

On April 18, the sheriff’s office said it received Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton’s final autopsy report, which found the infant died due to neglect in the form of malnourishment and starvation.

Three days later, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kyle Tevault interviewed Monroe and Scott, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Monroe allegedly told Tevault her baby was born “small but healthy.” Tevault said Monroe went on to say her child had difficulty growing and that her mother believed “there was something wrong” with the child, the affidavit filed against her said.

The affidavit also states Monroe’s friend asked her why the baby wasn’t growing, to which Monroe allegedly replied, “Yeah, he is a little small.”

The Indiana Department of Child Services previously investigated Monroe after it was suspected she’d underfed one of her other children, police said. DCS referred Monroe to Ireland Home Based Services and required her to keep a feeding log.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Tevault told Monroe her child’s cause of death was listed as starvation, at which point Monroe allegedly asserted “that she fed her children.”

After informing Monroe that the autopsy report showed the baby’s stomach was completely empty, Tevault said Monroe acknowledged she would sometimes miss feedings.

In a separate interview, police said Scott “began to break down emotionally” when discussing the infant’s death. The probable cause affidavit filed against Scott said he admitted to Tevault he would forget to feed the baby, saying, “I’d feed him if he was crying.”

The sheriff's office also said the parents admitted they failed to take the infant to the hospital despite knowing the baby could possibly die without treatment.

Both Monroe and Scott made their initial court appearances Tuesday morning. The court rejected their request to post bond.

According to court records, Scott's jury trial is scheduled to begin October 18, while a date for Monroe's trial will bet set May 9

