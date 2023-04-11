Prosecutors say accused killer made crosses, surrounded victim’s body with them

Channel 9 has learned new details about a woman’s gruesome death in east Charlotte over the weekend.

Police took Miguel Gonzalez-Rasalas, 36, into custody Sunday shortly after they found the body of Laura Miller, 35, inside an apartment complex along Southwood Oaks Lane. Rasalas was charged with murder, desecrating a body, and auto theft.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said a table with all four of its legs broken off was in the room where Miller’s body was found. Three crosses made out the table legs surrounded Miller’s body, prosecutors said, and her body, which had been mutilated, also had multiple burns.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz that Miller and Rasalas had a tumultuous past. They said the two lived in the same building but in different apartments, and they often heard them arguing and fighting.

Neighbors said they saw blood dripping from outside Rasalas’ apartment to the doorstep below, knew something bad had happened, and called police. They said they heard screaming coming from Rasalas’ apartment the night Miller was killed.

Blood still stained the front doorstep of Rasalas’ apartment a day after Miller was found inside.

One neighbor lived right across from Miller. He said last Thursday, he saw Rasalas banging on Miller’s door with a bat.

“He was asking Laura to open the door or else he was going to kill her,” the neighbor said.

Police told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz the weapon used to kill Miller wasn’t a gun, but investigators didn’t say what the object was.

Police did say this is the case is not considered a domestic violence situation.

