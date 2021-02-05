Prosecutors again ask for higher bond for Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, saying he thinks ‘rules do not apply to him’

Wisconsin prosecutors pressed their call for a higher bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, arguing Thursday that the 18-year-old “apparently believes the rules do not apply to him” as he awaits trial for shooting three people, two of them fatally, at an August protest.

The filing by Kenosha County prosecutors came a day after they sought an arrest warrant for Rittenhouse and for $200,000 to be added on top of the $2 million bond his lawyers posted in November, alleging he has failed to tell the courts of where he is living.

Rittenhouse lived in far north suburban Antioch at the time of the shootings but has lived at an undisclosed location since his release — a move his lawyers attribute to threats on his life. The crux of the prosecutors’ argument is that Rittenhouse’s lawyers listed the Antioch address on his bond paperwork and have not updated the courts on his new home.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s lawyers filed what they said was his new address along with a motion to seal the information, which had not been made public.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, however, wrote Thursday that the lawyers provided only a P.O. box, not a residential address. Binger objected to the attempt to keep the new address secret and pointed to the effect of the shooting on the witnesses, the families of the men Rittenhouse killed and the man Rittenhouse wounded.

“After suffering the trauma of the events of August 25th, they now have to contend with a defendant who is free from custody after posting nothing on his own behalf, who disregards the court’s bond, and who could literally be living right next door to them. That is completely unacceptable,” Binger wrote.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Mark Richards, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

It is unclear why prosecutors chose to address the issue now, as they’ve known for months his family had left Antioch. Binger argued at a court hearing in early November that Rittenhouse’s family’s undisclosed address was cause for concern if he were to be released on bond, as he later was.

Story continues

“He resided at one point in Antioch, Illinois. However, it’s my understanding that the residence or the address that his family resided at, they no longer reside there, perhaps due to some threats or concerns over their safety, but I don’t know what their current address is. I think that they are, perhaps for good reason, not sharing that address,” Binger said.

In the motion Wednesday, Binger wrote that Rittenhouse has “minimal incentive to comply” with the conditions of his release because the $2 million in bail money wasn’t his. Rittenhouse’s lawyers raised it through a campaign that appealed to the political right, where Rittenhouse is popular. Prosecutors described that fundraising push as a “dubious internet fundraising campaign.”

Binger’s motion also referenced the controversy that erupted last month after the teen went to a southern Wisconsin bar immediately after his online arraignment hearing in a T-shirt reading “Free as (expletive)” and flashed hand signs appropriated by white supremacist groups. A group of men also serenaded Rittenhouse with a song purportedly appropriated by the Proud Boys, an extremist group. In response, a judge barred Rittenhouse from associating with known white supremacists. The teen’s lawyers have said he has no ties to extremist groups.

Binger cited that incident as evidence that Rittenhouse maintains a “carefree attitude” in the face of charges that include murder.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Richards, objected to the prosecutors’ requests, saying in a response Wednesday afternoon that the teen and his family have been living in a “safe house” because of death threats.

Richards’ filings also included an affidavit from Rittenhouse’s former criminal defense attorney, John M. Pierce, saying that as the teen was being released, an unidentified Kenosha police captain told him that he should list the Antioch address on the bond paperwork. Pierce withdrew from the teen’s criminal defense after prosecutors sought to block him from the case, alleging that his involvement with the fundraising effort for Rittenhouse’s bond “provides ample opportunity for self-dealing and fraud.”

Richards’ response also included an email showing that one of Rittenhouse’s lawyers asked a prosecutor in late November whether he could file the teen’s new address under seal. Binger declined, citing Wisconsin’s “proud history of open records” and saying he would resist an effort to keep the address secret unless he saw “a specific, tangible and imminent threat.”

To bear out the purported threats to Rittenhouse’s safety, Richards included a copy of an email he said he received in January from an unnamed sender who predicted his client would be raped in prison.

Binger’s motion Thursday dismissed the email, saying it made no clear threat to Rittenhouse. The prosecutor added that if Rittenhouse faces credible threats to his safety, he endangered the new resident at his old Antioch home by listing that address and “put someone else in jeopardy to protect his own skin.”

Binger wrote that neither Pierce nor a Kenosha police officer have the power to “unilaterally modify a court order” and that the proper procedure would have been to file a motion to modify the bond paperwork.

The charges against Rittenhouse stem from shootings that came during chaotic demonstrations that followed white police Officer Rusten Sheskey shooting and severely injuring Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who prosecutors have said was armed with a handgun, survived the teen shooting him in the arm. Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued he shot the men in self-defense.