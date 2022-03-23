Prosecutors allege St. Anthony Hospital staffer sexually assaulted 2 female patients in January

A St. Anthony Hospital staffer is accused of sexually assaulting two female patients who were under his care in January, prosecutors said at his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday.

Cook County Judge Charles Beach ordered Kevin Childs, 30, held without bail during a livestreamed bond hearing.

Childs is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both of which are felonies, Chicago police said.

On Jan. 25, Childs, a patient care technician at St. Anthony Hospital, 2875 W. 19th St. in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, entered a 52-year-old woman’s room when she requested oxygen and began to check her vitals, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said in court.

As part of his duties, Childs gave her a sponge bath, but she also felt him sexually abusing her, Hanichak said.

Three hours later, when she needed help again, he returned to her room and sexually assaulted the woman, who apologized to him, saying she was sorry if she gave him the wrong impression and told him to stop, but he continued, Hanichak said.

The woman immediately summoned a nurse and told her what happened.

A week earlier, on Jan. 18, Childs had entered the room of a 42-year-old “severely ill” woman who was in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and heroin withdrawal and had spent several days in the intensive care unit, prosecutors said.

Childs told her he needed to check her vitals, but he sexually assaulted her before telling her he’d be back to check her vitals, Hanichak said.

The woman began sobbing an hour later when he returned to her room, and she called for a nurse and contacted her husband.

After checking out against hospital advice, she went to another hospital for treatment and the next day, told a home health care worker what happened, Hanichak said.

On March 21, Childs was placed into custody for both alleged assaults, Hanichak said.

A request for comment from the hospital Wednesday afternoon was not immediately answered.

Childs, who has three misdemeanor convictions, lives with his grandmother and is expecting a child later this year, according to prosecutors and his defense attorney. The defense attorney contended there was no physical evidence that Childs committed the crime, nor did he make any “admissions.”

After graduating from high school in Chicago, Childs attended Triton Community College for two years and received a certification to be a phlebotomist. He had a new job lined up on April 4, his attorney said.

Before denying bail, Beach said Childs was “preying on the most weak” in our community, people who are “incapable” of caring for themselves. “In fact, they’re in your care,” Beach said.

Childs, of the 10200 block of South Lafayette Avenue, is due back in court on April 11.

