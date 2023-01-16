Prosecutors allege suspect in soccer complex murder violated house arrest agreement

The man Savannah Police detectives charged with killing another man at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in October 2021 allegedly violated the conditions of his bond agreement after he was seen on video footage during the commission of another murder.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Mario DeShaun Wallace was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, after detectives determined that he shot and killed Rajah Young, 26, in the parking lot at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Sallie Mood Drive following a youth football game. Because of the seriousness of the charges, the judge denied Wallace bond.

Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Sallie Mood Drive

After only a month and a half in jail, Wallace’s attorney claimed his client was not guilty and was not a flight risk. On Dec. 6, 2021, Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert granted Wallace bond. As a condition of the bond agreement, Wallace was required to remain on house arrest and could not leave except for work, medical appointments, court appearances and attorney visits.

Wallace allegedly violates bond agreement

On Feb. 2, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Wallace on murder charges. Three months later, according to the Chatham County District Attorney's office, Wallace was present at the commission of another murder.

In December, prosecutors requested the court revoke Wallace’s bond. Savannah Police investigators said that Wallace was seen on video as a passenger in a car on May 8, when the driver shot two people around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. One of the people injured later died from gunshot wounds.

“His presence at the scene suggests, albeit mere presence, that the defendant is a risk to reoffend and a danger to the community,” Brian W. DeBlasiis, assistant district attorney, noted in the motion to revoke Wallace’s bond.

A Trial Docket call — a court procedure for scheduling activity in cases — in the case was scheduled for Jan. 13 and a motion hearing is set for Feb. 28.

Wallace is a repeat offender

The shooting at the soccer complex was the second time Wallace had been charged with murder. On May 16, 2016, Savannah Police charged Wallace with murder and aggravated assault, after police responded to Bridgestone Lane and the east side and found a man with a gunshot wound. Teesean Goodman, 23, was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died.

All charges from against Wallace ultimately were dismissed in Chatham County Recorder’s Court. The court, however, did reach a guilty plea in the case with Mario’s cousin, Cedrico Wallace, for voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, though it chose not to prosecute him for murder.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect in soccer complex murder allegedly violated bond agreement