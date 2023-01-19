Prosecutors to announce decision on 'Rust' criminal charges

Jan. 18—Prosecutors plan to announce Thursday morning whether they will file criminal charges against anyone connected to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set near Santa Fe in October 2021.

Many people tied to the case have said they believe the gunshot from actor Alec Baldwin's prop revolver discharged — killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza — in what appears to have been a tragic but preventable accident, one likely caused by live rounds mistakenly mixed with dummy ammunition. Still, questions linger on whether the incident is grounds for criminal charges as well as civil complaints.

A message circulated Wednesday said First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce in a statement Thursday their decision on whether to file charges and, if so, who will face what specific criminal counts.

The decision would mark the latest chapter in a saga that spurred headlines around the world and drew widespread attention to the Santa Fe area, where the state's burgeoning film industry is attracting projects like Rust.

Carmack-Altwies has indicated up to four people involved in the deadly incident on Oct. 21, 2021, could face criminal charges, including Baldwin, the star and producer of Rust, who held the revolver that fired a live round during a rehearsal.

The district attorney has declined to name other cast or crew members who could face charges or what crimes they might be accused of committing.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office scrutinized several people other than Baldwin while it investigated the shooting.

They include assistant director David Halls, who handed the loaded revolver to Baldwin, according to court records; armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with managing firearms and ammunition on the set; Seth Kenney, whose Albuquerque business provided weapons and ammunition for the production; and prop master Sarah Zachry, who might have handled the revolver before the shooting.

The sheriff's investigation mainly focused on how live ammunition ended up on the movie set.

Legal experts say a key question for prosecutors is whether anyone intended to cause harm.

If not, prosecutors must determine the level of carelessness that allowed a live round to be placed into the gun and discharged, and whether it rises to the level of criminal negligence, experts say.