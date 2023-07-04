Prosecutors appeal bail for Ternopil Oblast council chairman in corruption case

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has appealed against the bail conditions of Mykhailo Holovko, chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council, and two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, the press office said on Telegram on July 4.

The three men were detained as part of a corruption investigation. They are accused of demanding bribes worth UAH 1.8 million ($49,000) from businesses in exchange for signing work completion certificates.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and SAPO caught the suspects red-handed on June 26 while they were in the process of receiving a third tranche of bribes — worth UAH 600,000 ($16,000).

Appeals against the decision of the investigating judge who set bail of UAH 805,000 ($21,800) were filed with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The prosecutor’s office is insisting that bail should instead be set at UAH 13 million ($350,000) for the Holovko, UAH 10 million ($270,000) for the First Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, Ihor Demyanchuk, and UAH 8 million ($200,000) for the Second Deputy Head, Ihor Hayduk.

Holovko should also be officially dismissed from his position, SAPO stated. The two deputy heads were relieved of their duties in March.

