Prosecutors appeal judge's order granting sentence relief for attempted murderer

Aug. 3—A Wilkes-Barre man serving time in a shooting case has received judicial relief from a lengthy prison sentence, which is a relatively rare occurrence.

James Bush, 38, formerly of Birch Street, claimed in his Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition he was coerced by his attorney into pleading guilty to criminal attempt to commit homicide for shooting into a vehicle occupied by a woman and her stepson on March 8, 2020.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough ruled that Bush's attorney had been ineffective. It's not clear what this could mean for Bush's case, however prosecutors have appealed the judge's order.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the now closed Elite Club 4 Play Gentlemen's Club on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State police at Wilkes-Barre in court records say eight shots were fired. No one was struck by rounds but the woman suffered cuts from broken glass.

Vough sentenced Bush to 10-to-20 years in state prison on April 30, 2021.

In his PCRA petition, Bush claimed he agreed to plead guilty when his attorney, identified in court records as Thomas Killino, made him believe he would receive a sentence of five to 10 years and be eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, which enables non-violent offenders a reduction of their minimum sentence if they complete recommended programs and maintain good conduct in prison.

Bush also wrote in his petition that he was told he could serve his sentence at the county correctional facility.

Following a PCRA hearing held May 2, Vough recently granted Bush relief, finding Killino was ineffective as "advice was not within the range of competence expected from criminal attorneys."

Vough further noted Bush would not have been eligible for a county sentence as any sentence longer than two years is served at a state prison. Since a deadly weapon was used, Bush was not eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, Vough noted.

"(Bush) would not have pled guilty had he known that a five to 10 year county sentence was not possible," Vough wrote in granting bush relief.

The district attorney's office this week appealed Vough's order with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

A message left for Killino was not returned Thursday afternoon.

