Prosecutors argue Kansas City police staged Cameron Lamb crime scene in first day of trial

Prosecutors meticulous laid out their allegations Monday that Kansas City police staged a crime scene and even planted evidence to support their claims that Cameron Lamb was armed moments before a police detective fatally shot him nearly two years ago.

The details emerged during the criminal trial of Eric DeValkenaere, a police detective, who is accused of killing Lamb, a Black man, as he was backing his pickup truck into his garage. The trial began Monday morning in Jackson County Circuit Court.

DeValkenaere is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

During opening arguments, prosecutors said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had even taken place when DeValkenaere and another detective arrived at Lamb’s home in the 4100 block of College Avenue.

At the time that DeValkenaere shot Lamb, he was not armed and the gun that police said he had with him was actually inside of a staircase near the garage, prosecutors said.

On the day of the shooting, Lamb had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend. The argument became physical. At one point, they left the residence with Lamb chasing after her. He received a call from another roommate to return home. After he returned home is when DeValkenaere and another detective, Troy Schwalm, arrived. They had been notified by a police helicopter that a chase had previously taken place, prosecutors said.

Assistant prosecutor Tim Dollar said that DeValkenaere had no reason to go to the residence or to pull out his weapon and shoot Lamb. Dollar said crime scene investigators who gathered Lamb’s belongings did not find any ammunition. Prosecutors alleged a gun was placed near his left hand after he was shot and before crime scene investigators arrived.

When Lamb’s body was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators found two bullets inside of Lamb’s pockets. Those bullets had not been there at the crime scene, Dollar said.

Story continues

Defense attorney Molly Hastings said that DeValkenaere was part of the violent offender unit that is tasked with intercepting crimes before they occur. DeValkenaere was being proactive when he went to the residence after the chase, she said.

Hastings said the prosecution’s key witness had repeatedly given inconsistent statements and had initially told investigators that Lamb usually kept his gun with him.

It was only the first day of a criminal bench trial that is expected to last five days before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs. After hearing both prosecutors and defense attorneys present their arguments, it is likely that Youngs will take the matter under advisement before announcing his verdict.

Police officers and supporters of DeValkenaere were seated behind the defendant inside the packed courtroom. Relatives and supporters of Lamb occupied seats on the other side of the courtroom.

DeValkenaere’s 2020 indictment

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced criminal charges against DeValkenaere in June 2020, saying at the time that DeValkenaere’s conduct during the shooting was “reckless” and violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures. Prosecutors allege the detectives, who were in plainclothes, did not ask for permission to walk onto the property and did not have a warrant.

According to court records, the shooting occurred after an officer investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. The detectives walked onto the property, with DeValkenaere reportedly knocking over a barbecue grill and a car hood to get to the backyard.

DeValkenaere said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm.

Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

Baker said she was “stymied” by the police department refusing to issue a probable cause statement in the fatal shooting.

In April, a Jackson County judge denied a motion filed by DeValkenaere’s attorneys to dismiss the indictment, arguing that the detective did not act recklessly during the shooting — an essential element of the involuntary manslaughter charge.

DeValkenaere is one of five officers facing criminal charges who are still at work and being paid. He is assigned to the executive services bureau, which handles police budgeting, facilities, purchasing and building operations matters, among other things.

Support for Cameron Lamb

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City along with Texas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference on the courthouse steps on Monday to show their support of Lamb’s family.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of a Wisconsin man who was shot in the back while he fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody in August 2020, also plans to attend. Federal authorities announced earlier this month that would not seek charges against a white police officer who shot Blake.

“Today, we come seeking justice for Cameron Lamb who was murdered by a Kansas City police officer,” Gwen Grant, president/CEO of the Kansas City Urban League said in a written statement. “For too long KCPD officers have subjected Black men and women to excessive and deadly force with impunity,”