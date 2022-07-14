Prosecutors argue to keep Santa Fe teen accused of shooting friend in custody until trial

Jul. 14—A Santa Fe teen accused of fatally shooting his friend last week made his first appearance Wednesday in state District Court, where a judge scheduled a pretrial detention hearing to determine whether Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos should remain jailed until his trial on a first-degree murder charge.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, is accused of killing Andres Griego-Alvarado, also 18, the evening of July 7 in a car parked outside an Airport Road smoke shop.

After the shooting, reports say, Sifuentes-Gallegos drove Griego-Alvarado to an urgent care facility and helped a woman at the center perform CPR in an unsuccessful effort to save his friend's life.

D'Angelo Gonzales, an employee at Smoke City Dos on Airport Road, said Sifuentes-Gallegos and Griego-Alvarado came into the store July 7 joking with each another and dancing to music. After viewing the store's surveillance footage of the shooting, he said, he didn't believe it was intentional.

The video showed the teens were "horseplaying or joking around" inside and continued the behavior outside before the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Along with a murder count, Sifuentes-Gallegos faces charges of tampering with evidence and the unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person younger than 19. He is being held in the Santa Fe County jail.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, a recent graduate of Capital High School, does not have a criminal record, state prosecutors wrote in a motion asking a judge to order him held in jail until his case is resolved. The motion alleges he is a danger to the community and that no conditions of his release would ensure its safety.

District Judge T. Glenn Ellington is expected to determine at a hearing Monday whether Sifuentes-Gallegos will be released or detained as the case progresses.

During the online hearing Wednesday, Sifuentes-Gallegos said his family plans hire a private attorney to defend him.

Friends and family who gathered for a vigil Saturday evening to remember Griego-Alvarado described the recent Santa Fe High School graduate as a happy, outgoing teen who liked to make people laugh. They spoke of his willingness to lend a helping hand and said he wanted to make changes for the better.

His older brother, Austin Alt, said "one thing he hated was violence."