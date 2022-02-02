Prosecutors: Argument over music led to four shootings, one fatal

Feb. 2—An argument among teenagers about music ignited a violent encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously wounded, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday in the murder trial of Nathaniel Hernandez.

Attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Hernandez, 20, who is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery and other charges.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was one of six men who burst into a house near Downtown Albuquerque in 2020 with the intention of robbing people at gunpoint inside.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez opened fire on Jeff Baca, 38, then shot and injured a woman in the bedroom of a house in the 600 block of Arno SE, near Broadway and Coal.

Richard Pugh, Hernandez's attorney, said Hernandez played a more passive role than prosecutors allege, and had to be persuaded to enter the house.

Assistant District Attorney Shonnetta Estrada told jurors in opening statements that Hernandez was the first to fire gunshots in the house.

"He shoots Jeff Baca twice, killing him," Estrada said. Hernandez then fired a shot that struck Ashley Chapito in the abdomen, she said.

Moments later, 15-year-old Nathan Peco opened fire on two girls in the living room, Estrada said. Multiple gunshots seriously injured the girls, ages 16 and 17.

"Nathan fires shot after shot after shot," Estrada said. "As they lay there bleeding out in agonizing pain, (Hernandez) and his friends run out."

Peco, now 18, faces seven felony charges, including first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery. He has not been scheduled for trial.

Defense attorney Pugh also contends that one of Hernandez's co-defendants, Anthony Lopez, 21, signed a favorable plea agreement that requires him to testify against Hernandez.

Lopez told jurors Tuesday that he was standing in the bedroom doorway and saw Hernandez fire the gunshots that killed Baca and injured Chapito.

Lopez pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated burglary, according to court records. He faces between 20 and 22 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors allege Lopez had been kicked out of the house earlier that evening after getting into a heated argument with a girl over music they were playing.

Lopez told jurors that he later called Hernandez and others and hatched a plan to return to the house with handguns to steal money and drugs.

"We were going to go to the house and rob the people there," Lopez testified. "That was something we all agreed we should do."