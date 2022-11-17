UPDATE: $1 million bond set for former Yellow Springs doctor accused of 50 counts of sex crimes

UPDATE @ 3:24 p.m.:

A Greene County Common Pleas Court judge has made his decision regarding the bond of the former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexually abusing patients.

Judge Michael Buckwalter set Donald Gronbeck’s bond at $1 million with 10 percent permitted Thursday afternoon, according to court records. If the 10 percent is paid, Gronbeck will be released and put under electronic monitoring.

Prosecution and defense attorneys made their cases for what they believe is the proper bond amount for Gronbeck, 42, Thursday morning in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21. The day before, a Greene County grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 50 counts including, nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

The former doctor, who is accused of sexually assaulting 15 women over a 9-year span, pleaded not guilty to each charge on Oct. 27.

News Center 7 was in court Thursday when Greene County prosecutors asked that a $10 million bond be set.

Donald Gronbeck, the former Yellow Springs doctor accused of sexually abusing 15 women over a 9-year span, appears in Greene County Common Pleas Court for a bond hearing on Nov. 17, 2022.

Prosecutors asked for the high bond due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes and the concern that Gronbeck would run and not appear for his next hearings and possible trial.

Prosecutors previously asked a judge to deny bond for Gronbeck, but later withdrew that request.

Defense attorney Jon Paul Rion called the request for a $10 million bond ridiculous. He asked the judge to issue a bond no higher than $100,000.

Rion noted that after having his office raided and medical license revoked, Gronbeck did not run away despite having access to funds. He also told the judge that the former doctor would be willing to turn over his passport and agree to electronic monitoring if a reasonable bond was set.



