Prosecutors ask to drop death penalty request against man accused of killing IMPD officer

Marion County prosecutors are seeking to drop their request for the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer Breann Leath in 2020.

The prosecutor’s office on Wednesday filed the motion against Elliahs Dorsey, citing medical evaluations from two court-appointed doctors as the reason and the constitutional prohibition of executing mentally ill defendants.

The office noted that psychiatric history does not inhibit criminal prosecution, allowing the case to continue through the courts.

“The prosecutor’s office is committed to prosecuting the defendant as he is currently charged,” said Michael Leffler, a spokesperson for the office.

Dorsey faces one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, criminal confinement and battery resulting in bodily injury charges in the killing of Leath while she was on duty April 9, 2020.

Leath was among three officers to respond that day to a domestic violence-related call in the 1800 block of Edinburgh Square. Police said someone fired gunshots through the door that struck Leath and hit another woman at the apartment. Leath was 24 years old when she died.

As of Wednesday, a jury trial has been scheduled in the case for Feb. 12.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Prosecutors ask to drop death penalty in IMPD officer's killing