Prosecutors to ask for joint trial on Boulder kidnapping case

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—The Boulder County District Attorney's Office is planning on prosecuting the two suspects in a Boulder kidnapping case in the same trial.

Kajuanee Ector and Christopher Newson, both 19, are both charged with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, theft and obstruction of telephone use.

Both men had arraignment hearings in Boulder District Court on Friday, and during the hearing Boulder Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Waldorf told Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill that prosecutors were planning on trying both men in the same trial, as the evidence against both was identical.

While Waldorf said prosecutors and the victim were hoping for the case to move forward, the attorneys for the two defendants had scheduling issues that would not allow them to set a trial date until at least February.

Both defense attorneys also indicated they would likely object to a motion to join the two defendants' trials.

So Mulvahill set both men for an additional arraignment hearing on Oct. 8. Both Ector and Newson remain out of custody on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim in the case designs custom clothing and sells it on an app called Depop. The man told police that a user, later identified as Newson, reached out on Dec. 9 asking to buy some merchandise.

The man met up with Newson at a parking lot in Superior, but because the man did not have an app Newson was using, they could not complete the transaction.

On Dec. 13, Newson reached out again and asked to meet, this time in a Folsom Street parking lot in Boulder. The man told police he went to the parking lot and got into Newson's car to complete the transaction, which was for $950.

The man told police that he was counting the cash Newson paid him when Newson and another man in the front seat, later identified as Ector, pointed guns at him and demanded his debit card and information. The man said Newson had a handgun, while Ector had an "Uzi" or some other submachine gun.

Newson and Ector drove the man to an ATM in Boulder, but were unable to get more than $500 because of a daily withdrawal limit on the account. Newson and Ector then drove the man to Denver while trying to get him to unlock the account over the phone with his bank.

No further withdrawals were possible, so the men eventually took the money the man had in his wallet and dropped him off in Denver. The man called his parents, who reported the incident to police.

According to the affidavit, detectives were able to get photos of both suspects from surveillance footage. Using information on various apps and the car they were driving, police were then able to identify Newson and then Ector.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's July exports, imports rise, but growth slows

    China’s imports and exports rose by double digits in July but growth slowed as global efforts to control the coronavirus’ more contagious delta variant weighed on business and consumer spending. Imports rose 28.7% to $227.1 billion, easing off the previous month’s 36.7% expansion. This year’s trade growth has been amplified by comparison with early 2020, when global demand plunged after China and other governments shut factories and shops to fight the pandemic.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder

    The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Police Reopen Probe Into Designer’s 1966 Death at the Hands of Billionaire Tobacco Heiress

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by New York Times Co./GettyA Marine corps veteran has come forward to implicate billionaire tobacco heiress Doris Duke in the decades-old death of her close confidant, prompting a reopening of the case.Robert Walker, now 68, was just 13 years old when he says he witnessed the socialiate intentionally drive into designer Eduardo Tirella in what was initially deemed an “unfortunate accident.”Tirella’s death had been shrouded in mystery for more than 50 y