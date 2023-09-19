Prosecutors ask judge to deny Krop a second motion to dismiss in machine gun case

Sep. 18—Federal prosecutors last week argued against local machine gun business owner Robert Krop's motion asking a federal judge to allow him to file a second motion to dismiss.

Prosecutors said Krop was recycling the same arguments from his first motion to dismiss in May. That motion was denied in June.

Prosecutors on Sept. 12 asked the court to again deny Krop's motion, which was filed last month.

Krop and his co-defendant, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, are charged with six counts of making false statements and conspiracy to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop — who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest — was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

The April indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign, which stated that the Frederick County Sheriff's Office was interested in seeing demonstrations of different types of machine guns.

Those letters were then sent the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with an application to allow the shooting range to get the machine guns for the demonstrations.

Once the machine guns arrived, Krop rented them out at the shooting range, the indictment alleges.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges in April.

The men were charged together and were originally scheduled to be tried together. However, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher ruled last month that their trials would be separated.

Krop's attorney, Dan Cox, argued in his August motion again seeking a dismissal that Krop's charges should be dropped since the statutes and regulations under which he was charged are broad, vague, and unconstitutional.

Cox argued that everything Krop did was legal and that there was no basis for the charges.

For example, Cox said Krop contacted Jenkins to schedule a demonstration. Prosecutors said in the opposition motion, filed on Sept. 12, that they didn't have any evidence of that, but acknowledged it could be evidence that Cox would present during a trial.

Prosecutors in their opposition motion pointed out that Cox made similar arguments in his May motion to dismiss and was denied. He was offering nothing new, they said.

Cox did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Additionally, prosecutors disagreed with the statement that there was vagueness in the charges. It was clear what statutes and regulations Krop allegedly violated, they said, and there was "more than sufficient statement of facts" that supported what Krop was being charged with.

The fact that the charges originated from a grand jury indictment also gave them merit, they said.

Prosecutors also disputed Cox's claim that the statutes and regulations used to prosecute Krop were unconstitutional because they violated Krop's Second Amendment and commerce rights.

Cox made only vague references to support those theories, prosecutors said, including that the commerce clause was violated because of statements about how The Machine Gun Nest obtained and rented machine guns.

"The Indictment in this matter is clear: the defendants in this case are charged in the indictment because of the ways in which the machineguns were obtained, not just because they were being rented," prosecutors said in their response.

Cox has two weeks from Sept. 12 to respond to the prosecution's opposition before Gallagher rules on this issue.

