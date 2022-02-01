Prosecutors ask judge to exceed sentencing guidelines in Daunte Wright case





Prosecutors involved in the case of the former officer who killed Daunte Wright argued in a court filing Monday that the judge should exceed sentencing guidelines for the defendant, The Associated Press reported.

In the filing, the prosecutors stated that the former suburban Minneapolis officer, Kim Potter, deserves a longer sentence because she abused her authority and endangered others when she fatally shot Wright.

However, defense attorneys for Potter argued that she should receive a lower sentence, or possibly probation after the career that she's had.

"She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright's family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote, according to the wire service.

Potter, a white woman, was found guilty late last year of first-degree and second degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright. At the time officers including Potter said that they pulled Wright over for driving with an expired tag and an air freshener illegally hanging from his rearview mirror.

The officers tried to detain him when they learned that there was warrant out for his arrest over a misdemeanor weapons charge.

Wright allegedly struggled with officers who sought to remove him from his vehicle. Later, Wright tried to drive away, and was shot by Potter. She could be heard in video footage from the scene yelling "taser." She also claimed she had mistaken her gun for a taser.

Potter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years, but because of her lack of criminal history is likely to be sentenced to closer to six to nine years in prison, according to AP.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18.

Prosecutors argue that there are aggravating factors that justify a higher sentence for Potter, including the injuries caused by a car crash precipitated by the shooting of Wright. A passenger in the car hit by Wright is currently in hospice care.

"Rather than using only reasonable force, Defendant blindly drew her duty handgun and fired a bullet through Mr. Wright's heart, killing him. As a result, Defendant abused the faith, trust, and authority that had been placed in her by virtue of her special position as a police officer," the prosecutors added.

The defense argued that the crash-related injuries are attributable to Wright, who caused the crash by attempting to flee the scene.

According to the defense, "She had no intent to harm. She did not know she had a gun in her hand. Nor did she foresee the unfolding tragedy."